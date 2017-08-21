2017 Yamaha Fazer25 launched at Rs 1.28 lakh

The latest from Yamaha comes in the form of the Fazer25. It is to the FZ25 what the Fazer FI is to the FZ – a faired, touring-friendly, and more stylish version of the naked bike. The bike has been priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), making it pricier by Rs 10,000 than the FZ25.



Where Fazer FI uses a quarter-fairing, Yamaha has given the Fazer25 a more substantial full-fairing, akin to the Suzuki Gixxer SF. The Fazer25 uses the same 20.9hp, 249cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled motor with a five-speed gearbox as the FZ25, and also retains the naked bike’s diamond-type frame and suspension setup.



Like on the test mule spotted recently, the fairing gets faux air intakes and LED daytime running lights on either side and features full-LED headlamps, akin to the FZ25. Beyond the fairing, the bike is identical to the naked. As with the FZ25, Yamaha has skipped out on ABS for the Fazer25; the safety feature will be introduced at a later stage.

