2017 Yamaha Fazer25 launched at Rs 1.28 lakh
21st Aug 2017 1:18 pm
It is the faired, touring-oriented version of the FZ25 and uses the naked’s 20.9hp, 249cc, single-cylinder engine.
The latest from Yamaha comes in the form of the Fazer25. It is to the FZ25 what the Fazer FI is to the FZ – a faired, touring-friendly, and more stylish version of the naked bike. The bike has been priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), making it pricier by Rs 10,000 than the FZ25.
Where Fazer FI uses a quarter-fairing, Yamaha has given the Fazer25 a more substantial full-fairing, akin to the Suzuki Gixxer SF. The Fazer25 uses the same 20.9hp, 249cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled motor with a five-speed gearbox as the FZ25, and also retains the naked bike’s diamond-type frame and suspension setup.
Like on the test mule spotted recently, the fairing gets faux air intakes and LED daytime running lights on either side and features full-LED headlamps, akin to the FZ25. Beyond the fairing, the bike is identical to the naked. As with the FZ25, Yamaha has skipped out on ABS for the Fazer25; the safety feature will be introduced at a later stage.
