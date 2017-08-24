2017 Triumph Street Scrambler launched Rs 8.10 lakh

The Scrambler version of Triumph’s Street Twin gets the same 900cc parallel-twin engine in a 54hp/80Nm state of tune.

Triumph has launched its new modern retro-naked motorcycle, the Street Scrambler, at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Street Scrambler its platform with the Street Twin and shares quite a few of the same parts. The 900cc eight-valve, SOHC, parallel-twin engine making 54hp and 80Nm is also shared between the two but the Scrambler gets it in a slightly different state of tune with peak power and torque arriving earlier.

The suspension setup is also shared with the Street Twin with the same 41mm KYB fork at the front and twin KYB shocks that are adjustable for preload at the rear. The brakes are also the same single 310mm disc and floating Nissin two-piston caliper up front and a 255mm disc with floating two-piston caliper at the rear.

The only major difference can be seen in the styling, which is typically retro-naked though with off-road intentions. The front wheel size has gone up to 19-inches, while the rear wheel stays the same. The Scrambler also gets spoked rims, dual-purpose tyres, rather than road-biased ones and new spiked foot-pegs.

The Triumph Street Scrambler rivals the likes of the Ducati Scrambler, particularly the Desert Sled and Urban Enduro.