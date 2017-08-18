2017 Suzuki Gixxer SP, Gixxer SF SP launched

The SP variants come with new body graphics and ‘SP’ decals; no mechanical changes over standard bikes.

Just days after Suzuki launched the ABS-equipped Gixxer SF, the bike maker has introduced new ‘SP’ variants of its fully faired Gixxer SF (with ABS and Fuel Injection) and Gixxer naked. They are priced at Rs 99,312 and Rs 81,175 respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the standard Gixxer SF FI and the Gixxer (rear disc brake) cost Rs 98,928 and Rs 80,121 respectively.

The SP variants get an orange-black dual-tone paint scheme and features ‘tri-colour’ body graphics with ‘SP’ decals on the cowl and fuel tank. Changes on the new variants are purely cosmetic and they remain mechanically identical to the standard bikes. The SP variants use the same 14.9hp, 155cc, single-cylinder engine as that on the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF. This engine comes with a five-speed gearbox.

Announcing the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, sales and marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are pleased to announce the latest Special Edition variants of the Gixxer SF, with ABS and FI; and the Gixxer. The SP editions stay committed to our promise of offering riders a blend of exceptional performance, sporty looks, and a pride of ownership.”