2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS officially launched

After dealers started to accept bookings about a week ago, Suzuki has officially launched the ABS-equipped version of the Gixxer SF. This Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is available on both the carburetted and the fuel-injected (FI) versions of this fully faired motorcycle. However, as the front-disc-only ABS ring indicates, this is a single-channel system (that works only on the front brake).

The ABS-equipped Gixxer SFs don’t differ mechanically from the non-ABS model in any way, save for a 1kg increase in kerb weight – 141kg for the carburetted ABS bike and 140kg for the FI ABS bike. They still retain the same 154.9cc, single-cylinder air-cooled motor good for 14.8hp of peak power and 14Nm of peak torque (for both carb and FI models), which is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Visually, the only differentiator between the ABS and non-ABS bikes are the wheel speed sensor on the front brake rotor and the ‘ABS’ decals on the front fenders.

Speaking about the new ABS-equipped Gixxer SF models, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, sales and marketing, Suzuki Motorcycles India, commented, “The safety and well-being of our customers is of paramount importance for us at Suzuki. The new variants not only enhance the rider’s safety, but also make every ride more exciting. We are confident that the new Gixxer SF variant will strengthen our foothold amongst the conscientious young riders who want to make a style statement, but also don’t want to compromise on their safety.”

The carburetted Gixxer SF ABS is priced at Rs 95,499 while the FI variant comes in at Rs 99,312 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi), demanding a premium of Rs 6,280 over their non-ABS equipped versions. Both ABS equipped models will be available in the company’s showrooms across the country in two colours – Metallic Triton Blue (similar to Suzuki’s MotoGP bike) and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Black. At this point, the standard Gixxer stays without ABS, but we have been told that the ABS-equipped model of this naked bike is on the horizon.