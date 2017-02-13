Long Termer

Yamaha YZF-R3 long term review, first report

Every day spent with the YZF-R3 reminds you of what a spectacular job Yamaha has done with it.

By Sherman Hale Nazareth on Feb 13, 2017
DETAILS
  • Make  Yamaha
  • Model  R3
5
photos

Far be it from me to be a big fan of sporty motorcycles for the street, but the Yamaha YZF-R3 has been slowly converting me into one.

My problem with sporty motorcycles for the street has been that some overly aggressive ones become quite a pain to ride in real-world conditions. Or it’s just that sports and public roads don’t logically fall into the same scenario (well, at least they shouldn’t). But with this lovely R3, there are very few things to find fault in, no matter whether it’s a daily commute or a weekend jaunt.

For a person who stands at 5ft 10in, the machine’s ergonomics are surprisingly pleasant. It’s neither too forward biased like its smaller sibling, the R15 V 2.0, nor is it all cramped up like KTM’s Duke and RC models. There’s enough space for a person of my size to comfortably move around on the bike.

Seating geometry is comfortable enough to use the R3 for touring.

For a sport-biased machine, it really isn’t that harrowing an experience to ride in traffic. The engine provides you with more than sufficient bottom- and mid-range juice to weave in and out of traffic with the greatest of ease. And although it does heat up slightly at the red traffic light, it’s nothing close to the searing levels that emanate from KTM’s 390 engine. Even the suspension eats up bumpy stretches perfectly.

Where the inner R3’s star really begins to shine is on the highway. A subtle beauty of this bike is that it’s just so unassuming. It doesn’t scream for attention or yank the eyeballs out of other Indian road users in its direction, until you whack the throttle open, that is. That’s where it really begins to make the onlookers question what just whizzed past them. Of course, while it still doesn’t match up to KTM’s 373cc unit in terms of 0-100kph times, the R3 begins to recover ground beyond 100kph, with buttery-smooth Jap refinement. This is a bike that can handle touring duties brilliantly, with some desire left for its luggage-carrying capacity.

Fact File

General

Price when new Rs 3.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Test economy 21kpl (overall)
Maintenance costs None
Faults None
Distance covered 4,302km

About the author...

Sherman Hale Nazareth

Recent articles by Sherman Hale Nazareth :
View Comments
See more about:  yamaha yzfr3, yamaha r3 review
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

The MRF Zapper tyres lose traction easily. Seating geometry is comfortable enough to use the R3 for touring. Open the throttle and the experience is really rewarding. When the engine is pushed hard, fuel economy reduces drastically.
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

NEWS TIMELINE


Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

2017 Mercedes E-class long-wheelbase review, test drive

2017 Mercedes E-class long-wheelbase review, test drive

2 days ago
The new fifth-generation E-class comes to India with a very sharp focus on...
2017 Audi A4 35 TDI review, test drive

2017 Audi A4 35 TDI review, test drive

5 days ago
The new Audi A4 is finally available in diesel. How good is the new engine...
2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift review, test drive

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift review, test drive

5 days ago
Hyundai has given the refreshed Grand i10 more equipment and a bigger and...
Tata Tiago petrol long term review, second report

Tata Tiago petrol long term review, second report

6 days ago
A small glitch aside, Tata’s hatchback is still soldiering on.
Hyundai Tucson review, road test

Hyundai Tucson review, road test

Jan 31, 2017
Hyundai focuses on style, refinement and comfort for its third-generation...
Latest News
2017 Toyota Yaris facelift revealed
2017 Yaris for Europe gets a new naturally aspirated 112hp, 1.5-litre petrol...
14 hours ago   3 pictures
Honda and Hitachi create joint venture for electric car motors
The two companies combined will invest Rs 260 crore in the Japan-based...
18 hours ago   1 picture
Citroën C-Aircross concept revealed
The concept adopts more of an SUV shape; production model set to rival the...
22 hours ago   3 pictures
Ford plans to double its US SUV line-up by 2020
The line-up will include five new models including the made-in-India...
1 day 14 hours ago   1 picture
Hindustan Motors sells iconic Ambassador brand to Peugeot-Citroën
Deal of Rs 80 crore part of a joint venture agreement between PSA Group and...
1 day 15 hours ago   1 picture

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  53%
TOTAL VOTES: 1703

Vote now
View previous Polls »