First Drive

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence review, test drive

The range-topping Volvo XC90 is designed to save the environment while pampering you in absolute luxury.

By Nikhil Bhatia on Dec 21, 2016
DETAILS
8
photos

What is it?

The XC90 T8 Excellence is the most expensive Volvo to date. It costs Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) which makes it 50 percent costlier than the former range-topping XC90 D5 Inscription; quite a lot for just a higher variant, right? The thing is, Volvo doesn’t want you to think of the T8 Excellence as just a variant. It wants you to see the T8 Excellence as an XC90 that offers a whole different experience. The ‘T8’ in this XC90’s name signifies that it’s a plug-in hybrid while ‘Excellence’ speaks of luxury at a scale not seen in any Volvo before.

On the outside, there’s little which shouts  that this is the Maybach of Volvos; chrome-plated B- and C-pillars, larger 21-inch wheels and a second filler cap on the left flank (for the charging socket) are the only details that distinguish the Excellence from the regular XC90. It is a handsome SUV, no two ways about that. 

But most of what makes this XC90 special is actually hidden from outside view. Volvo calls the T8’s setup ‘Twin Engine’ and it really is that. Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It’s a supercharged (for low-end responses) and turbocharged (the turbo takes over from the mid-range on) unit, making a strong 320hp and solely driving the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The second source of propulsion is an 87hp electric motor that sits atop the rear axle and powers the rear wheels only. There is no mechanical linkage between the front and rear axles and the space that would have been taken up by a traditional prop shaft has been cleverly used to house the lithium-ion battery pack in the centre tunnel. This space-efficient arrangement is a result of Volvo developing the SPA platform that underpins the XC90 and S90 from ground-up with full electrification in mind. The battery can be fully charged by plugging it into a 220V wall socket (Volvo provides two charging stations with the car) in 2.5 hours, and power is also replenished on the move through regenerative braking.

Also, the XC90 Excellence is the first car in India to feature radar-based safety systems like collision mitigation with autonomous braking. Unfortunately, our test car did not have these features, so we can’t comment on their efficacy in Indian conditions. 

 

View Comments
See more about:  volvo xc90 excellence, xc90 excellence, xc90 t8 review, xc90 twin engine
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Drives of the all-new Fortuner and Tucson, an exhaustive spare parts prices survey, an S90 vs rivals mega luxury car comparison and a lot more inside!
What's in this issue?

Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence review, test drive

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence review, test drive

1 day 3 hours ago
The range-topping Volvo XC90 is designed to save the environment while...
Mahindra Verito long term review, fifth report

Mahindra Verito long term review, fifth report

5 days ago
The oldest long-termer in our fleet chugs along but is now showing signs of...
2017 Mercedes-AMG C 43 review, track drive

2017 Mercedes-AMG C 43 review, track drive

6 days ago
We take the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 around Buddh International Circuit to test...
Maruti Celerio diesel long-term review, final report

Maruti Celerio diesel long-term review, final report

Dec 12, 2016
The dependable diesel Maruti became the fuel economy champion during its...
Tata Bolt BEV review, test drive

Tata Bolt BEV review, test drive

Dec 10, 2016
The Bolt BEV is not a car you can buy. It’s a sneak peek into Tata...
Latest News
Google’s Waymo gets 100 more autonomous cars
Google’s Waymo car brand has received 100 autonomous tech Chrysler...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Audi Q8 concept teased ahead of Detroit reveal
The concept will influence a future Q range-topper that will rival the likes...
5 hours ago   2 pictures
Volkswagen keen to bring the Golf GTI to India
Volkswagen hints at possibility of bringing Golf GTI to India as its hot...
7 hours ago   1 picture
Year-end discounts on petrol Marutis
It’s the end of the year, and Maruti dealers are offering...
8 hours ago   1 picture
Volkswagen India signs MOU to set up traffic control centre in Pune
Volkswagen India, Pune Police - Traffic Branch and Rotary Club of Pune...
12 hours ago   1 picture

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 208 | Autocar India: December 2016

Drives of the all-new Fortuner and Tucson, an exhaustive spare parts prices survey, an S90 vs rivals mega luxury car comparison and a lot more inside!
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which one of these bikes would you choose?



or View results
. Mahindra Mojo
  6%
 
Bajaj Dominar 400
  55%
 
Royal Enfield Himalayan
  39%
TOTAL VOTES: 254

Vote now
View previous Polls »