Long Termer

TVS Apache RTR 200 long term review, first report

The RTR 200 manages to strike the perfect balance between comfort and sportiness.

By Siddhant Ghalla on Apr 6, 2017
DETAILS
  • Make  TVS
  • Model  Apache RTR
  • Edition  200
5
photos

I have a slight problem with my spine – it’s got a sort of fracture that makes me sensitive to jerks and bumps. Place that side by side with my desire to ride a motorcycle, and you’ll see that it’s a bit of a catch-22 situation. Especially when you factor in my city of residence: Mumbai, home to the world’s greatest collection of non-roads.

Roads here – and this is one of my favourite rants – are rubbish. Where there is tarmac, it’s either carelessly spewed or monstrously potholed and elsewhere, there are paver blocks. A smooth ride, no matter what the vehicle, is close to impossible, and a good ride is a tall order.
The TVS Apache RTR 200, however, is one motorcycle that meets it. When I first got this bike, I had my reservations. Its tag line ‘Ready to Race’ did not indicate much in the direction of a pliant ride. These reservations, it turns out, were unfounded. Over many days, I rode the bike over every imaginable road flaw – potholes, ditches, gravel, lumps, bumps, crests, speed breakers, rumblers, paver block, missing paver blocks – and the RTR 200’s suspension just took it all in its stride. The ride, obviously, was not smooth – that would require something on the lines of the latest BMW-Lego hoverbike – but it was so absorbent. Never once did I feel the jarring edge of a crust or the spine-rattling thump of a ditch.

The softness of the suspension at low speeds does not compromise stability at higher speeds or around corners either. Pushing beyond 100kph doesn’t lead to instability and nor does taking a sweeping corner with your knee an open-fist short of the ground.

And there is more. Refinement levels are superb, with the vibrations adequately dissipated by the dual- cradle chassis, the exhaust is most pleasingly raspy, the engine is fairly responsive, low-range response is good and seating position is comfortable.  Oh, and our long-termer is the fuel-injection variant with sticky Pirellis.

There are some niggles, though. The power delivery is a bit too linear, the pillion seat (I was told) is not the last word in comfort, and the headlamp does a poor job of illuminating the road when the ambient light fades away.

These quibbles, however, barely dent the experience of riding the RTR 200. I particularly like how a balance between two extremes has been attained in every manner – the engine is powerful but refined, the bike’s comfortable but sporty, and the ride’s pliant but stable.

Fact File

General

Price when new Rs 95,925 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Test economy 39kpl
Maintenance costs None
Faults None
Distance covered 2,520km
View Comments
See more about:  apache rtr 200, apache rtr 200 review, apache rtr 200 long term review
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Suspension absorbent on bad roads and stable on good ones. Digital instrument cluster has a lap time mode and a top speed mode. Headlamp not bright enough to illuminate dark streets. Pillion seat could have been more comfortable.
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 review, test drive

2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 review, test drive

2 days ago
The new 401hp E43 has a lot to offer if you are self-driven and looking for...
2017 Toyota Prius India review, test drive

2017 Toyota Prius India review, test drive

2 days ago
The world’s most famous hybrid makes a comeback to India. And...
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster review, test drive

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster review, test drive

5 days ago
All that’s good about the AMG GT with the option to lower the roof....
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster review, test drive

2017 Porsche 718 Boxster review, test drive

5 days ago
It’s got a small, 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine alright, but...
2017 Tata Hexa review, road test

2017 Tata Hexa review, road test

6 days ago
Tata throws everything it can at its new flagship in the quest to go upmarket.
Latest News
Mercedes launches special edition S-class
S-class Connoisseur’s Edition comes with additional features such as...
12 hours ago   2 pictures
Hyundai i20 to get more features
Hyundai to add dual-tone exterior and interior colour options to the i20;...
13 hours ago   1 picture
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, GLC 63 Coupe revealed
The models take direct aim at the Porsche Macan Turbo; powered by...
13 hours ago   5 pictures
Toyota recalls Corolla in India over airbag issue
Company says 23,157 units of the Corolla Altis, manufactured between January...
13 hours ago   1 picture
India Baja rally to kick off on April 7
The second edition of the rally will be held in Jaisalmer; will be first...
14 hours ago   1 picture

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  68%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  16%
TOTAL VOTES: 2884

Vote now
View previous Polls »