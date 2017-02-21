Long Termer

Renault Lodgy long term review, final report

The MPV spent a lot of time with us on the road and we aren’t thrilled to see it go.

By Akbar Merchant on Feb 21, 2017
DETAILS
8
photos

The Renault Lodgy was part of our long-term fleet for over a year – it’s now time for the MPV to make its way back home. Having driven it quite a few times over the last year, what I couldn’t get over was how massive it felt on the narrow Mumbai roads, especially since I prefer small hatchbacks for city driving. However, that didn’t stop the Lodgy from building a strong fan base.
The MPV travelled with us, far and wide, accompanying our camera crew on various shoots. Four seats for the photo and TV crew, and plenty of space for bags and equipment; it was a no-brainer. After its debut drive with us – to Ratnagiri on a rainy day – the Lodgy cemented its place as the official crew vehicle of the photography and video teams.

Although the space offered in the Lodgy is generous, the removable third row of seats is a welcome feature. There was just no limit to how much we could load in it. And regardless of the car that was in the spotlight, be it the humdrum hatches or the exotic supercars, the Lodgy stood its ground at all times.

Our staffer Siddhant’s bicycle fit perfectly in the MPV’s spacious cabin.

Its large windows, flexible seating and wide-opening tailgate aside, there are lots of, ahem, ‘mounting points’, which were of great help to our photographers and videographers. In fact, the brilliant suspension, which delivers a flat and consistent ride made  our lives really easy for tracking shots. 

The Lodgy proved its practicality in various areas; like when one of our staffers wanted to take his bicycle for a routine service check or for airport runs. The luggage-swallowing ability of the Lodgy made it the logical choice for such duties.

The 110hp 1.5 litre diesel engine, six-speed gearbox and some of the running gear are the same proven mechanicals of the Duster, so it’s no surprise then that this MPV didn’t falter even under hard use. However, it has some of the Duster’s drawbacks too. The clutch has always been a bit heavy and bites only near the top of the pedal’s travel. If that did take some getting used to, it was on the highway that the engine really excelled. Its tall sixth gear really felt at home here, even when the car was packed with people and things.

Fact File

General

Price when new Rs 14.88 lakh (on-road, Mumbai)
Test economy 15kpl (overall)
Maintenance costs None
Faults None
Distance covered 28,000km

About the author...

Akbar Merchant

Recent articles by Akbar:
View Comments
See more about:  renault lodgy, lodgy long term review, lodgy rxz
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Turbo lag annoying in stop-and-go city traffic. Low loading lip makes loading and unloading luggage easy. Lodgy’s suspension soaks up crater-laden roads. The Lodgy feels big for narrow city roads. Turbo lag is annoying in stop-and-go traffic. Our staffer Siddhant’s bicycle fit perfectly in the MPV’s spacious cabin. Flat front seats need a bit more cushioning for long drives. The boot can easily hold up to eight full-size bags and a buggy with the last row folded.
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

Renault Lodgy long term review, final report

Renault Lodgy long term review, final report

46 minutes ago
The MPV spent a lot of time with us on the road and we aren’t thrilled...
2017 Audi A3 facelift review, test drive

2017 Audi A3 facelift review, test drive

2 days ago
An update gets the A3 a sharper face and a new 1.4-litre petrol engine;...
Hyundai Creta long term review, final report

Hyundai Creta long term review, final report

4 days ago
The versatile Creta’s final report card is in, and it’s mostly As.
2017 Honda City facelift review, test drive

2017 Honda City facelift review, test drive

5 days ago
Honda's bestseller gets revised styling, more features and a new top variant...
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country review, test drive

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country review, test drive

Feb 13, 2017
We head to frigid north Sweden to sample Volvo’s rugged all-wheel...
Latest News
SsangYong XAVL SUV concept to debut at Geneva motor show 2017
All-new SUV concept to spawn a future production sub-Rexton model to rival...
14 hours ago   3 pictures
New car launches around the corner
Here's a look at some of the new car launches and unveilings in the coming...
16 hours ago   1 picture
Maruti Baleno RS 1.0 leaked ahead of launch
India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre,...
18 hours ago   3 pictures
India-bound Honda Civic: 5 things to know
The tenth-gen Civic gets all-new design, improved chassis and a new set of...
18 hours ago   1 picture
2017 Geneva Motor Show preview
Here’s a list of all the star cars set to be showcased at the Geneva...
18 hours ago   1 picture

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 2197

Vote now
View previous Polls »