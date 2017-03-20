Long Termer

Maruti Vitara Brezza long term review, second report

Our Brezza gets a bells and whistles upgrade.

By Shapur Kotwal on Mar 20, 2017
DETAILS
7
photos

The Vitara Brezza has been holding its head high, of late. Due, in part, to the accolades heaped on it during our Car of the Year awards, where it took honours in three categories. Our Brezza, however, has also been standing tall because of a substantial feature upgrade done via Maruti’s i-Create web pages. 

The experience with the Maruti Genuine Accessories site has been a bit of a mixed bag, though.   

First, the good bits. The Brezza certainly looks a tad nicer on the outside. The integrated ‘bull bar’-like garnish (Maruti calls it an extender) we added gives it a bit of an upmarket look, and the rear skid plate works quite well too, making our Brezza stand out nicely in a crowd. A bit of subtle individuality always seems to work well.

We added a lot more on the inside. The enhancements to the audio system were expensive but clearly worth it. We chose to go down the amp and speaker path – it’s what works best with modern integrated touchscreen units – and the result was greater depth and considerably more punch, especially when high-quality audio files are played. And there’s a big jump in clarity at higher volumes too, again due to the more effortless power delivered by the 50W x 4 ‘Hertz’ amp and the HCX 690 three-way speakers.

The other new bits we added, however, didn’t really work out as well. The leather seats turned out to be just covers placed on top of the seats, and these have turned Maruti’s once fabulously comfortable seats into not-so-comfortable ones. Like all seat covers, the ones we got on our car add a thickish layer to both the seat and the seatback, and that, of course, means you now sit ‘on’ the seat rather than ‘in’ it. However, they look a lot better compared to the drab grey cloth covers.  This entire list of accessories amounted to Rs 43,245, with taxes extra.

Otherwise, the Brezza is the same easy-to-drive mile muncher it’s always been. The ride is a bit stiff over rough patches and a bit more power from the engine would have been nice on the highway, but I absolutely love how well-balanced and at ease it feels in corners. Combine that and its ability to run over rough patches without getting tossed around and you have an SUV that’s well-suited to Indian roads.

Fact File

General

Price when new Rs 11.98 lakh (on-road, Mumbai)
Test economy 16.71kpl (overall)
Maintenance costs None
Faults None
Distance covered 15,930km

About the author...

Shapur Kotwal

Deputy editor at Autocar India.

Shapur is at the forefront of the magazine's extensive road testing activities and oversees the test instrumentation and data acquisition. Shapur has possibly the most experience among all road testers in the country.

Recent articles by Shapur:
View Comments
See more about:  maruti vitara brezza, vitara brezza, vitara brezza review, maruti vitara brezza review
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Not to big, not too small, just the right size for our roads. Noisy parts across the cabin, especially the front left door pads. You don’t need to slow down even over really bad bits. It’s often difficult to hit the right ‘buttons’ on the move.
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

Maruti Vitara Brezza long term review, second report

Maruti Vitara Brezza long term review, second report

45 minutes ago
Our Brezza gets a bells and whistles upgrade.
2017 Tata Tigor review, test drive

2017 Tata Tigor review, test drive

23 hours ago
With an emphasis on style, the new Tata Tigor is a refreshingly different...
Jaguar I-Pace concept review, test drive

Jaguar I-Pace concept review, test drive

3 days ago
Just before Jaguar packed its stunning electric crossover SUV concept off to...
2017 Maruti Baleno RS review, test drive

2017 Maruti Baleno RS review, test drive

Mar 4, 2017
Maruti takes its first crack at making a performance hatchback, but tries to...
2017 Honda WR-V review, test drive

2017 Honda WR-V review, test drive

Mar 1, 2017
Honda’s Jazz-based cross-hatch comes with a tough-looking front-end,...
Latest News
Updated 2017 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched
Minor updates make the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS-IV compliant; comes equipped...
18 hours ago   1 picture
Suzuki launches BS IV-compliant 2017 Gixxer siblings
Gixxer, Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF Fi siblings are priced at Rs 86,421, Rs...
19 hours ago   3 pictures
Nissan design chief Shiro Nakamura to retire
Alonfo Albaisa, who’s currently the head of design at Infiniti will...
1 day 17 hours ago   1 picture
Racing driver Ashwin Sundar passes away in road accident
Sundar was driving a BMW Z4 when it hit a tree and caught fire; accident...
1 day 18 hours ago   1 picture
2017 KTM 390 Duke: All you need to know
We take a look at the top five must-know facts about the 2017 KTM 390 Duke.
2 days ago   2 pictures

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 1869

Vote now
View previous Polls »