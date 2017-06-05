2017 Volkswagen Tiguan India review, test drive

What is it?

You may remember the Volkswagen Touareg, or perhaps you may not. It was a handsome, well built and seriously capable luxury SUV that was built on the same platform as the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne, no less. There were two generations of the Touareg, and both were sold in India, but sadly, you won’t see as many of them out on the roads as its cousins from Audi and even Porsche. That’s because, though cheaper than those two, most Indian buyers still found it too expensive for something with a humble VW badge. It was discontinued in 2014 and that was the start and end of VW’s foray into SUVs in India. Until now.

This is the Tiguan – at the moment VW’s entry-level SUV – until smaller ones arrive in the coming years. It's also the company's ticket back into the booming Indian SUV market. Thing is, it's not a cheap ticket, and certainly not an entry-level SUV by our market's standards. Priced between Rs 27.98 lakh and Rs 31.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is in the same range as seven-seat 4x4s like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, but then, it's an altogether different offering. It's a front-wheel-drive-biased five-seater that uses a monocoque chassis (the VW Group's fast expanding MQB, in case you're wondering). So, it's closer in size and nature to the Hyundai Tucson, but far more expensive, but then unlike the Korean, it gets all-wheel drive as standard. VW, meanwhile, positions it as a cheaper alternative to compact luxury SUVs like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA!

So, the Tiguan’s positioning is a little ambiguous, but VW cars’ premium pricing is generally justifiable by their solid build quality, the latest technology and typically restrained German styling. The latter is immediately apparent. This is a blocky SUV that's, save for the wheel arches, made up entirely of straight lines. Any added character simply comes from the use of thicker, more pronounced straight lines, like the deep shoulder crease that flows into the LED tail-lamps. There's a chunky grille up front with two bands of chrome, flanked by large LED headlamps. And though the 18-inch alloys on this Highline trim look good, the Tiguan has more of a hunkered down crossover stance than that of a full-on SUV. It's a design that grows on you and its clean simplicity should allow it to age well, but it just doesn't have the flamboyance of the Hyundai nor is it as imposing as a Fortuner or an Endeavour.