2017 Tata Tigor review, test drive

With an emphasis on style, the new Tata Tigor is a refreshingly different take on the compact sedan.

By Nikhil Bhatia on Mar 19, 2017
What is it?

The Tigor (pronounced Tee-gor) is the compact sedan version of the well received Tata Tiago hatchback. It’s also the model that will become the mainstay of Tata’s compact sedan range; the capable but slow-selling Zest is set to be repositioned for the taxi market while the Indigo eCS, that started the sub-4 metre sedan segment, is headed for discontinuation. However, the Tigor enters the market at a time when the compact sedan segment as a whole isn’t growing as fast as it once did. Tata Motors, though, is confident buyers won’t see the Tigor as just any other compact sedan. In fact, Tata doesn’t even call it one. A ‘Styleback’ is what the marketers at Tata would like you to see the Tigor as.

What’s it like on the outside?

Study photos of the Tigor and Tiago’s front ends and you’ll find only a few subtle differences. The Tigor’s headlights use projector lenses and get more intricate detailing, and there’s a new chrome lip atop the familiar smiling grille. New chrome lining for the lower portion of the glasshouse also adds a bit of richness to the Tigor’s look. However, it’s from the B-pillar onwards that the Tigor takes on a whole different identity. The sedan sits on a 50mm longer wheelbase, uses different rear doors and even has a unique window line with a Skoda-like upward kink at the rear quarter glass. Visually though what really makes the Tigor stand out is the coupe-like manner the roof flows into the tail; inspiration for the ‘styleback’ name. The swooping roof and distinctive tail section make the Tigor look far removed from all other compact sedans that are, more often than not, hatchbacks with a boot tacked on. Certain angles aren’t quite as flattering to the Tigor’s derriere (especially on the diesel version that gets only 14-inch rims) but, on the whole, the car’s shape is attractive and sure to be a big draw.

Styling at the rear is neat helped by the smart tail lamps, chunky bar of chrome above the number plate and a black plastic strip low down on the bumper to balance visual mass. There are also some nifty details elsewhere on the body. See the blacked-out lip (home to a strip of LEDs) above the rear windscreen? Aside from being a design element in its own right, it’s also the end point for a neatly hidden hump in the roof that’s been incorporated to free up headroom in the rear section of the cabin. Care has been taken to ensure maximum boot space too. How? Tata has ditched the traditional gooseneck hinges for the boot opening and opted for a significantly more expensive multi-hinge and damper arrangement. The setup is less intrusive and helps make the most of the luggage area, which by the way is a sizeable 419 litres. Another point to note is that only petrol Tigor’s will be available with the attractive ‘diamond cut’ 15-inch alloy rims. As mentioned, diesel Tigors make use of smaller 14-inchers. Tata engineers we spoke to told us the heavier diesel required the added cushioning of thicker sidewall tyres to keep ride comfort at the desired level. In all, the Tigor weighs 50kg more than a comparable Tiago.

Fact File

Engine

Fuel Petrol/Diesel
Type 1199cc, three-cylinder/ 1047cc, three-cylinder, turbocharged
Power 85hp at 6000rpm/ 70hp at 4000rpm
Torque 114Nm at 3500rpm/ 140Nm at 1800-3000rpm

Transmission

Type Front wheel drive
Gearbox Five-speed manual

Dimensions

Length 3992mm
Width 1677mm
Height 1537mm
Wheel base 2450mm
Boot volume 419 litres
Ground clearance 170mm

Chassis & Body

Weight 1062kg/1130kg
Tyres 175/60 R15 / 175/65 R14

Suspension

Front McPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Twist-beam with dual-path strut

Brakes

Front Disc
Rear Drum

Economy

Tank size 35 litres

About the author...

Nikhil Bhatia

Recent articles by Nikhil :
tata tigor review, tata tigor, tata compact sedan, tata tigor compact sedan
