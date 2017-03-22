First Drive

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive review, test drive

Porsche has jumped on the long-wheelbase bandwagon in India with the Panamera Turbo Executive. We drive this stretched sports sedan.

By Hormazd Sorabjee on Mar 22, 2017
DETAILS
7
photos

Stretched or long-wheelbase variants of luxury cars are very common in China where there’s a strong chauffeur-driven culture, just like India. Chinese car owners love to stretch out in the back seat, hence, in some segments, luxury carmakers don’t even bother offering models with the standard wheelbase. And suddenly, luxury brands in India have woken up to the fact that, in their quest to indulge owners with even more comfort, long-wheelbase variants of some of their cars could work pretty well here too.

Mercedes took the plunge recently with the long-wheelbase E-class and Porsche has followed suit with the Panamera Turbo Executive. A chauffeur-driven Porsche? Blasphemous as it may sound, there are owners who’d rather be driven around and it’s for them that the long-wheelbase version of the Panamera has been designed. It’s also made in the right-hand-drive for the first time, which makes it possible for Indian customers to buy one. But should you buy one?

The standard Panamera is decently spacious in the rear, to begin with, but the Turbo Executive takes legroom to the level of the Mercedes S-class and BMW 7-series. It’s no less lavishly equipped with goodies like a panoramic roof, special ambient interior lighting, soft-close doors, 10.1-inch infotainment screens and electrically reclining seats that come with two fold-out tables to give you an executive jet ambience.

Lots of legroom in the rear and lots of toys to play with too.

But, with someone driving the Panamera the way it’s meant to be driven, sitting at the back is more like being in the tandem seat of an F-15 fighter. No, you can’t fire a Sparrow missile from the high-tech-looking central console but you may need a g-suit (and a puke bag) if the road gets twisty.

Whilst there maybe enough space on offer with great legroom and surprisingly decent headroom, you can’t lounge in the Panamera’s deeply contoured and sporty rear buckets as you would in an S-class. Also, the slim windows, sloping roofline and tall front seats don’t give you the airy ambience you expect from a chauffeur-driven luxury car. The truth is that the Turbo Executive is not the ideal car to be driven around in. It’s for someone who sits in the back seat occasionally or is perpetually late for their flight and needs to be to driven to the airport in a hurry.

The only place to be in any Porsche is in the driver’s seat and the Panamera is no exception. The moment you drop yourself into the perfectly bolstered driver’s seat, to face an all-new dashboard that blends traditional Porsche functionality with a digital interface, you forget that there’s a pair of seats and a pretty large boot behind you.

Gone is the bewildering sea of tiny buttons in the previous Panamera, which predictably, have been replaced by touch-sensitive controls, but what truly stands out is the infotainment system. The ultra-high-definition display, the haptic feedback and the unintimidating way in which the huge number of functions can be quickly accessed make this 12.3-inch-wide touchscreen a delight and less of a distraction to use.

Fact File

Engine

Type V8, 3996cc, twin-turbo petrol
Power 550hp at 5750-6000rpm
Torque 770Nm at 1960-4500rpm

Transmission

Gearbox 8-speed auto

Dimensions

Length 5199mm
Width 1937mm
Height 1432mm
Wheel base 3100mm
Boot volume 495 litres

Performance

0-100 3.7sec (claimed)

Economy

Tank size 90 litres

About the author...

Hormazd Sorabjee

Our editor has been writing about cars for over 30 years. He has driven everything on wheels from a 65-ton battle tank to a Formula 1 car and still can’t get enough. His dream is to drive from the Autocar UK office to Autocar India HQ.

Recent articles by Hormazd:
View Comments
See more about:  2017 porsche panamera, 2017 porsche panamera turbo, 2017 panamera executive review, panamera turbo executive review
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Sublime driving experience makes you forget you’re in a long-wheelbase sedan. Lots of legroom in the rear and lots of toys to play with too. Rear centre console with dual-zone climate control. Spacious boot gives Panamera practicality. New 4.0-litre V8 develops 550hp.
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive review, test drive

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive review, test drive

20 minutes ago
Porsche has jumped on the long-wheelbase bandwagon in India with the...
2017 BMW 5-series India review, test drive

2017 BMW 5-series India review, test drive

1 day 9 hours ago
BMW gives us an early taste of the all-new 5-series on Indian roads. Shapur...
Maruti Vitara Brezza long term review, second report

Maruti Vitara Brezza long term review, second report

2 days ago
Our Brezza gets a bells and whistles upgrade.
2017 Tata Tigor review, test drive

2017 Tata Tigor review, test drive

3 days ago
With an emphasis on style, the new Tata Tigor is a refreshingly different...
Jaguar I-Pace concept review, test drive

Jaguar I-Pace concept review, test drive

5 days ago
Just before Jaguar packed its stunning electric crossover SUV concept off to...
Latest News
Jeep Compass India debut on April 12
India-spec Compass expected to be powered by a choice of a 2.0-litre...
30 minutes ago   1 picture
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo, Turbo Executive launched
Turbo and Turbo Executive models priced at Rs 1.93 crore and Rs 2.06 crore,...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Honda Aviator BS-IV launched at Rs 52,077
The 2017 Honda Aviator is BS-IV compliant and gets automatic headlamp on;...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Honda and Metzeler set new world records
Testing the new Metzeler MC 360 tyres on Honda’s motorcycles in Chile,...
4 hours ago   3 pictures
Jaguar F-Pace SVR under development
The performance SUV will be powered by the F-Type SVR’s supercharged...
8 hours ago   1 picture

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 2083

Vote now
View previous Polls »