2017 Porsche 718 Boxster review, test drive

What is it?

Porsche’s dynamically gifted mid-engined convertible gets a big update – a smaller engine. The glorious naturally aspirated flat-sixes of the earlier Boxster have made way for turbocharged flat-fours. This dramatic change of heart is all part of Porsche’s grand drive towards better emissions and efficiency. India only gets the ‘standard’ Boxster with a 2.0-litre engine; the Boxster S with the larger and more powerful 2.5-litre engine is not on sale here. But before you go up in arms, have a look at the numbers. The new 2.0 flat-four makes a strong 300hp at 6,500rpm and 380Nm from 1,950-4,500rpm, figures that compare well with the old 981 Boxster S (India only got the S) and its 3.4-litre flat-six's 315hp at 6,700rpm and 360Nm from 4,500-5,800rpm. New engine apart, the 718 Boxster gets a retuned suspension and quicker steering, as well as styling tweaks inside and out.

The basic look is the same as the older car but Porsche says only the hood, windscreen and fabric roof (it takes all of 9sec to fold/unfold) are common between the 981 and 718. Still, the bi-xenon headlights with the four-point LED DRLs and larger air intake on the front bumper are the only things that really stand out as new at the front. At the rear, the reshaped LED lights with their own four-point brake lights will catch your attention first but the tail is rounder and visual width is enhanced by the dark strip that links the lights. It’s not the most dramatic of designs but the Boxster is small, tight and just right.