First Drive

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster review, test drive

All that’s good about the AMG GT with the option to lower the roof. What’s not to like?

By Nikhil Bhatia on Mar 31, 2017
DETAILS
8
photos

What is it?

In brief, the Roadster is the new drop-top version of the Mercedes-AMG GT which was available only in coupé form so far. It uses a fabric roof that can be raised/lowered in just 11sec at speeds up to 50kph. The Roadster also happens to be our introduction to the updated GT range. There are a few design changes common to all GTs, more power from the 4.0-litre engine and even more versions on offer.

The revised GT family is identifiable by the new ‘Panamericana’ grille whose vertical bars serve as a visual link to Mercedes’ Carrera Panamericana race cars of the 1950s. Also hidden behind the grille are new louvres that open and close depending on the cooling requirements of the engine. When there is no need for additional cooling, the louvres stay shut to reduce drag.

As for the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8, it’s been worked on for more power. On the standard GT, it now makes 469hp and 630Nm (up 13hp and 30Nm), while on the GT S it has been uprated to 515hp and 671Nm (up 12hp and 30Nm).

Altogether, the GT range has expanded; brace for information overload. In addition to the GT, GT S and range-topping 577hp GT R Coupes, there’s the new GT Roadster and the all-new GT C Roadster. “Now what’s the GT C?” you ask. Well, the GT C Roadster slots in between the GT S and GT R Coupes on the power scale with 550hp and 680Nm. Visually and mechanically, the GT C is closer to the GT R thanks to its 2.25-inch wider rear fenders, wider track and four-wheel steering system. The GT C Roadster is the car we’ve driven here but… (cue tragic music) it’s not the one coming to India. What we will get is the 469hp GT Roadster as well as the updated GT S Coupe around Diwali this year.

 

Fact File

Engine

Fuel Petrol
Type 3982cc, twin-turbocharged V8
Power 550hp at 5750-6750 rpm
Torque 630Nm at 1900-5750 rpm

Transmission

Type Rear-wheel drive
Gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch automatic
View Comments
See more about:  mercedesamg gt c, amg gt c review
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster review, test drive

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster review, test drive

53 minutes ago
All that’s good about the AMG GT with the option to lower the roof....
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster review, test drive

2017 Porsche 718 Boxster review, test drive

10 hours ago
It’s got a small, 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine alright, but...
2017 Tata Hexa review, road test

2017 Tata Hexa review, road test

1 day 15 hours ago
Tata throws everything it can at its new flagship in the quest to go upmarket.
Hyundai Tucson long term review, first report

Hyundai Tucson long term review, first report

2 days ago
The soft-roader gets initiated into our fleet with two trips to Mahabaleshwar.
2016 Renault Kwid long term review, final report

2016 Renault Kwid long term review, final report

Mar 24, 2017
The Kwid’s job here is done. We look at what impressed us and what...
Latest News
Customers make a beeline for discounted BS-III two-wheelers
Dealers in Chennai, Pune and Delhi manage to clear most stocks on the back...
3 hours ago   1 picture
Tata Motors ties up with Jayem Automotives to develop performance vehicles
Company to initially modify the Tigor and Tiago; vehicles will be assembled...
5 hours ago   2 pictures
Shell concept car experience
We check out the Shell concept car at the company's new tech hub...
5 hours ago   5 pictures
Harley-Davidson Passport to Freedom returns
Second season of the rider improvement initiative kicked off at Spice Coast...
7 hours ago   1 picture
Toyota issues another recall over Takata airbag concerns
The recall affects 2.9 million cars globally.
10 hours ago   1 picture

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  67%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  17%
TOTAL VOTES: 2587

Vote now
View previous Polls »