2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 review, test drive

The new 401hp E43 has a lot to offer if you are self-driven and looking for a bit more punch, power and personality.

By Shapur Kotwal on Apr 3, 2017
What is it?

AMG, Mercedes-Benz’s in-house performance arm, has always been famous for its thundering V8s. Want more power? The AMG solution was always simple, just install a V8. Over the years, the company has produced them in all manner of sizes and configurations. Its V8s have ranged from a seven-litre down to the current four, and has used all types of induction: naturally aspirated, supercharged, and turbocharged; the lot. Of late, however, the Affalterbach-based tuning arm is looking at an all new audience. One step down from its full fat cars, this new range is more affordable and less powerful. The first car from this range – the 367hp C43 – is already on sale in India at a price of Rs 77.6 lakh, ex-showroom, and that will be followed by this car, the 401hp E43, at a price of approximately Rs 85 lakh early next year.

The three-litre turbo-petrol engine is the same as that in the C-class, but here it is tuned to put out a stronger 401hp. Power, as on the C43, is transmitted through all four wheels, and Merc has used its own nine-speed automatic gearbox to multiply all the power effectively. What’s important to remember is that the E43 will be brought into India as a full import and so will use the standard E-class wheelbase, which will make it more agile and fun to drive. The modifications to the E43 aren't just limited to just the engine. A sports suspension with adjustable dampers and larger brakes are also part of the package. The E43 V6, however, does without the E63 V8’s ‘speedshift multi-clutch’ gearbox, without its special four-link front axle, and it also gets a standard E-class steering system rather than the custom ones on the V8 AMGs.

On the outside, there are styling tweaks too, with a more aggressive body kit, attractive AMG wheels and a new quad exhaust system rounding off what looks like a restrained but sporty package.

What's it like on the inside?

This biggest difference from the all new E-class sold in India is that this one isn't built on the longer wheelbase. So, get into the rear of the car, and there's no reclining seat and no acres of legroom. The back seat, however, is extremely comfortable with good thigh support and a nicely inclined and padded backrest. And legroom is more than sufficient too.

Up front, the cabin looks much sportier than the India car, and truth be told, a whole lot more attractive as well. You get the S-class-like twin LCD panels on the dash that this car gets in other markets, and that transforms the look and feel of the cabin. The dash is covered in red highlights and red mood lighting. You also get sculpted sports seats, a flat-bottom steering, and attractive double-stitched leather on the dash and door pads that have a rich texture as well.

Fact File

Engine

Fuel Petrol
Type 2996cc, twin-turbocharged V6
Power 401hp at 6100rpm
Torque 520Nm at 2500-5000rpm

Transmission

Type All-wheel drive
Gearbox 9-speed automatic

Dimensions

Length 4942mm
Width 1860mm
Height 1447mm
Wheel base 2939mm

Chassis & Body

Tyres (F-R) 245/40 ZR19 - 275/35 ZR19

Suspension

Front Independent, multi-link, air springs
Rear Independent, multi-link, air springs

Brakes

Front Ventilated discs
Rear Ventilated discs

Economy

Tank size 66 litres

About the author...

Shapur Kotwal

Deputy editor at Autocar India.

Shapur is at the forefront of the magazine's extensive road testing activities and oversees the test instrumentation and data acquisition. Shapur has possibly the most experience among all road testers in the country.

