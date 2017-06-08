2017 Jeep Compass review, test drive

What is it?

Jeep was the first company in the world to design, engineer and build the first proper SUV. Known as the Willys Station Wagon, this great, great, great granddaddy of the modern SUV first went on sale in 1946. And it wasn't just any old off-roader; it was the real deal, with almost every essential SUV element present. It had an upright two-box shape, plenty of space in the cabin, a tough build and, of course, a proper four-wheel-drive system that allowed it to clamber over obstacles with ease.

Fast forward 70-odd years and it's precisely these genes and strands of DNA that have given the new Compass an unassailable edge. We've only just driven out of the plant in Ranjangaon, near Pune, but the Compass has already made such a strong first impression that we're scratching our heads. Is it really that good?

Descending roofline in black looks sleek. Ground clearance is plentiful.

Our test car was finished in silver, and while it isn't its most fetching colour, it does allow the lines to come shining through: the well-defined shoulder line, the sharp lines on the bonnet and those typically square and tough-looking wheel arches. The focus, of course, is that seven-slot grille and those slightly sunken headlights. And yes, it does look like a baby Grand Cherokee – the handsome lines and a square jaw easy to appreciate. But there is a hint of ungainliness from certain angles due to the flat bonnet and long cabin, and bigger wheels would have helped the aesthetic. Still, there are some extremely well-executed details, like the shark fin-like D-pillar and the manner in which the roof drops towards the rear in an almost Range Rover Evoque-like manner.