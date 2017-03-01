First Drive

2017 Honda WR-V review, test drive

The WR-V is Honda's take on a Jazz-based crossover. But is it as practical?

By Mark Narakaden on Mar 1, 2017
DETAILS
15
photos
Top 5 Premium hatchbacks

What is it?

When it comes to the compact crossover, manufacturers have kept the formula simple –  take their existing hatch, inject some testosterone with thick slide cladding, roof rails, larger wheels and voila! We have an all-new model. The Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Volkswagen Cross Polo, all seem to toe this line of thought. But with its new WR-V, Honda has made an honest effort to create a Jazz-based crossover that stands out from its donor car. Not just in terms of its SUV-inspired looks – which gives it a different persona, especially when viewed from the front and rear – but also in the way it has gone about tweaking the suspension, raising the ground clearance and adding a few more features to differentiate it from the Jazz.

What it has common with most of its siblings are the good bits like the spacious cabin and huge boot. It also shares the same set of engines as well – a 90hp 1.2-litre petrol and a 100hp 1.5-litre diesel paired with a five-speed manual and six-speed manual transmission, respectively.

The WR-V is expected to be launched by March 16 with prices expected to start at Rs 6.99 lakh for the petrol and going all the way to Rs 9.99 lakh for the top-spec diesel.

What’s it like on the outside?

Look at the WR-V from dead front and you’ll be forgiven to think that it’s an altogether new car. Honda has done a fine job in endowing it with a beefier ‘SUV’ look with the raised bonnet line, thick chrome grille, contrasting scuff plate and sculpted bumper. The headlights come with LED DRLs and look pretty attractive. The rear end too is unique to the WR-V with its L-shaped tail-lamps, revised bumper and a fairly revised tailgate design that now sees the number plate slot positioned lower than that in the Jazz.

The sides of the car are where you can draw the most visual similarities with the Jazz, with the familiar body line and glasshouse structure. But there are some unique bits too, with the WR-V getting thick plastic cladding, chrome door handles, roof rails and larger 16-inch alloys wheels that ride on wider 195mm rubber.

The WR-V is 44mm longer, 40mm wider and 57mm taller than the Jazz, and surprisingly, its 2,555mm wheelbase is 25mm longer than the Jazz (Honda says that is due to revised suspension mounting points). The WR-V will be offered in six body colours including a new ‘Premium Amber’ shade.

Fact File

Engine

Fuel Petrol/Diesel
Type 1199cc, four-cylinder, i-VTEC/ 1498cc, four-cylinder, i-DTEC
Power 90hp at 6000rpm/ 100hp at 3600rpm
Torque 110Nm at 4800rpm/ 200Nm at 1750rpm

Transmission

Gearbox 5-speed manual/ 6-speed manual

Dimensions

Length 3999mm
Width 1734mm
Height 1601mm
Wheel base 2555mm
Boot volume 363 litres
Ground clearance 188mm

Chassis & Body

Weight 1087-1204kg
Tyres 195/60 R16
Spare Full size

Suspension

Front McPherson strut, coil spring
Rear Twisted torsion beam, coil spring

Steering

Type of power assist Electric

Brakes

Front Ventilated Disc
Rear Drum
Anti-lock Yes

Economy

Tank size 40 litres
View Comments
See more about:  wrv, review
comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

Trending Now
Find a car review

Latest Car Reviews

2017 Honda WR-V review, test drive

2017 Honda WR-V review, test drive

1 hour ago
The WR-V is Honda's take on a Jazz-based crossover. But is it as practical?
2016 Renault Kwid 1.0 review, road test

2016 Renault Kwid 1.0 review, road test

1 day 7 hours ago
With a 1.0-litre engine and an AMT option, is the Kwid experience now complete?
2015 Renault Lodgy long-term review, final report

2015 Renault Lodgy long-term review, final report

Feb 21, 2017
The MPV spent a lot of time with us on the road and we aren’t thrilled...
2017 Audi A3 facelift review, test drive

2017 Audi A3 facelift review, test drive

Feb 18, 2017
An update gets the A3 a sharper face and a new 1.4-litre petrol engine;...
2016 Hyundai Creta long-term review, final report

2016 Hyundai Creta long-term review, final report

Feb 16, 2017
The versatile Creta’s final report card is in, and it’s mostly As.
Latest News
Honda to manufacture only BS IV-compliant two-wheelers from March 1
The move by Honda to manufacture only BS-IV models before the April 1...
57 minutes ago   1 picture
India-spec Honda WR-V details revealed
The WR-V shares its engines with the Jazz; no automatic gearbox option;...
1 hour ago   2 pictures
Long-wheelbase C-class may skip India
Given the current market, Mercedes says the C-class will not join its elder...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Classic cars take over Mumbai
The 2017 Vintage Car Fiesta had over 100 rare automobiles turn a lot of...
6 hours ago   8 pictures
Autonomous Peugeot Instinct concept revealed
In addition to demonstrating Peugeot’s future autonomous plans, the...
7 hours ago   4 pictures

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  5%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  70%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  21%
TOTAL VOTES: 312

Vote now
View previous Polls »