2017 Honda WR-V review, test drive

What is it?

When it comes to the compact crossover, manufacturers have kept the formula simple – take their existing hatch, inject some testosterone with thick slide cladding, roof rails, larger wheels and voila! We have an all-new model. The Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Volkswagen Cross Polo, all seem to toe this line of thought. But with its new WR-V, Honda has made an honest effort to create a Jazz-based crossover that stands out from its donor car. Not just in terms of its SUV-inspired looks – which gives it a different persona, especially when viewed from the front and rear – but also in the way it has gone about tweaking the suspension, raising the ground clearance and adding a few more features to differentiate it from the Jazz.

What it has common with most of its siblings are the good bits like the spacious cabin and huge boot. It also shares the same set of engines as well – a 90hp 1.2-litre petrol and a 100hp 1.5-litre diesel paired with a five-speed manual and six-speed manual transmission, respectively.

The WR-V is expected to be launched by March 16 with prices expected to start at Rs 6.99 lakh for the petrol and going all the way to Rs 9.99 lakh for the top-spec diesel.

What’s it like on the outside?

Look at the WR-V from dead front and you’ll be forgiven to think that it’s an altogether new car. Honda has done a fine job in endowing it with a beefier ‘SUV’ look with the raised bonnet line, thick chrome grille, contrasting scuff plate and sculpted bumper. The headlights come with LED DRLs and look pretty attractive. The rear end too is unique to the WR-V with its L-shaped tail-lamps, revised bumper and a fairly revised tailgate design that now sees the number plate slot positioned lower than that in the Jazz.

The sides of the car are where you can draw the most visual similarities with the Jazz, with the familiar body line and glasshouse structure. But there are some unique bits too, with the WR-V getting thick plastic cladding, chrome door handles, roof rails and larger 16-inch alloys wheels that ride on wider 195mm rubber.

The WR-V is 44mm longer, 40mm wider and 57mm taller than the Jazz, and surprisingly, its 2,555mm wheelbase is 25mm longer than the Jazz (Honda says that is due to revised suspension mounting points). The WR-V will be offered in six body colours including a new ‘Premium Amber’ shade.