2017 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T review, test drive

Ferrari has a new version of its four-seat GTC4Lusso. It gets a new twin-turbo V8, a rear-wheel steering system and an all-new fun-to-drive attitude.

By Shapur Kotwal on Jun 9, 2017
Step one of driving any 610hp car involves getting comfortable behind the wheel. This is no sweat on Ferrari's new GTC4Lusso T. The square-bottom steering wheel adjusts to exactly where I want it and getting that relaxed-but-attentive driving position isn't difficult either because there's plenty of legroom. Then, of course, comes the slightly more difficult bit; getting to grips with it. The first hurdle involves negotiating some cobblestoned back streets that seem to randomly snake through one of Tuscany's most haphazardly planned villages. Yes, the visibility from that big windscreen is good, and that does make it easier, but this is a 4.9m long car with an almost three-metre-long wheelbase. A tiny Fiat 500 it isn't.

Eventually, we break through – straight into what looks like an Impressionist masterpiece. Rolling hills, olive groves, vineyards, tall needle-like Italian cypress trees and mansions made of centuries-old stone – time seems to have stood still here; you can all but imagine Renaissance masters sitting in the fields with easels, paintbrushes and oil paints.

Off on a trot

What's causing all those fabulous colours to blur, however, is Ferrari's new GT, the inverted-shovel-like nose ripping apart the scenery. There was a time when four-seaters were a lot more ponderous and lethargic than their two-seater cousins; there was also a time when a roughly 250kg weight penalty was a death knell for agility, but today, with Ferrari's V8 pumping iron and blasting out 760Nm of torque, upping the pace is just effortless. I'm barely using an inch and a half of throttle, but the GTC4Lusso T is already vaulting towards the horizon like I've mashed the throttle into the pedal box. It's what the turbos and direct injection have delivered – masses and masses of torque. The max torque comes in at around 3,000rpm and once you get onto that, all that weight just melts away.

This cavallino rampante also possesses plenty of soft skills. Sure this engine has plenty of grunt once the turbo comes in, but responses just off idle speed are quite good too. Progression is so smooth and friendly, I barely detect any lag. And that's despite a specific power output of 158hp per litre. How has Ferrari managed this? Simple, it uses technology to cheat physics. Get a load of this: the turbos use twin-scroll technology making them feel like a quad turbo setup; this engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft for better responses and cylinder scavenging; and each cylinder uses up to five pulses from the spark plug per power stroke to ensure all the fuel is burnt.

The GTC4Lusso T also impresses at low speeds with its smooth and fluid steering and the nicely weighted brakes make driving it in traffic super comfy. Even the ride is surprisingly good over regular potholes. Ferrari has been using the Magneride active damper system for years, and it seems to work a treat here too. The suspension is actually supple even when roads are pretty bad. The short travel spring and those attractive 20-inch rims, however, do get caught out on a particularly poorly patched section of the Autostrade.

Fact File

Price Range (in lakhs)*

Ex-showroom price (Delhi) Rs 4.2 crore (estimated)

Engine

Type V8, 3855cc, turbo-petrol
Power 610hp at 7500rpm
Torque 760Nm at 3000-5250rpm

Transmission

Gearbox 7-speed auto

Dimensions

Length 4922mm
Width 1980mm
Height 1383mm
Wheel base 2990mm
Boot volume 450 litres

Chassis & Body

Tyres (F-R) 245/35 ZR20 - 295/35 ZR20

About the author...

Shapur Kotwal

Deputy editor at Autocar India.

Shapur is at the forefront of the magazine's extensive road testing activities and oversees the test instrumentation and data acquisition. Shapur has possibly the most experience among all road testers in the country.

Recent articles by Shapur:
