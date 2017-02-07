First Drive

2017 Audi A4 35 TDI review, test drive

The new Audi A4 is finally available in diesel. How good is the new engine and how well does it work?

By Nikhil Bhatia on Feb 7, 2017
You can blame Indian fuel quality for the delay in Audi launching the new A4 with a diesel engine. Audi’s sophisticated new 2.0-litre TDI unit that powers this A4 was built to run only on Euro 6 grade diesel, which is not available in India. As a result, the carmaker had to undertake the long and costly exercise to retrograde the engine to run on India's Bharat Stage 4 grade diesel.

In Audi-speak, the '35 TDI' badge on the trunk is there to tell you this version of the A4 comes powered by a four-cylinder 2.0-litre diesel engine. Peak power is a strong 190hp and max torque is an impressive 400Nm. These figures are identical to the BMW 320d’s engine and also put the A4 diesel right between the Mercedes-Benz C220d and C250d diesels on the power scale. However, where its rivals are rear-wheel drive, the A4 diesel is front-wheel drive only; there’s no Quattro version in India either. Transferring the power from the engine to the driven wheels is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Remember, the last A4 diesel featured a CVT, so the driving experience promises to be better here.

Badge aside, there’s nothing else to distinguish the diesel A4 from its petrol sibling. It’s a smart-look whose design errs on the side of understatement.

What’s it like on the inside?

Again, there’s nothing new to report about the diesel A4 here; the cabin is identical to the A4 30 TFSI petrol car. That is to say it’s a very modern Audi cabin that scores big for material quality and ambience. Audi’s brilliant ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments, MMI infotainment system and haptic buttons for the air-con that preview the function as you run your finger on them make the cabin look and feel cutting-edge. Front seat comfort is good and passengers in the back also get plenty of room to sit comfortably. The all-important rear seat is well padded but it’s a place best suited for two occupants; the middle passenger will find space tight.

