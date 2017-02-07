2017 Audi A4 35 TDI review, test drive

You can blame Indian fuel quality for the delay in Audi launching the new A4 with a diesel engine. Audi’s sophisticated new 2.0-litre TDI unit that powers this A4 was built to run only on Euro 6 grade diesel, which is not available in India. As a result, the carmaker had to undertake the long and costly exercise to retrograde the engine to run on India's Bharat Stage 4 grade diesel.

In Audi-speak, the '35 TDI' badge on the trunk is there to tell you this version of the A4 comes powered by a four-cylinder 2.0-litre diesel engine. Peak power is a strong 190hp and max torque is an impressive 400Nm. These figures are identical to the BMW 320d’s engine and also put the A4 diesel right between the Mercedes-Benz C220d and C250d diesels on the power scale. However, where its rivals are rear-wheel drive, the A4 diesel is front-wheel drive only; there’s no Quattro version in India either. Transferring the power from the engine to the driven wheels is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Remember, the last A4 diesel featured a CVT, so the driving experience promises to be better here.

Badge aside, there’s nothing else to distinguish the diesel A4 from its petrol sibling. It’s a smart-look whose design errs on the side of understatement.

What’s it like on the inside?

Again, there’s nothing new to report about the diesel A4 here; the cabin is identical to the A4 30 TFSI petrol car. That is to say it’s a very modern Audi cabin that scores big for material quality and ambience. Audi’s brilliant ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments, MMI infotainment system and haptic buttons for the air-con that preview the function as you run your finger on them make the cabin look and feel cutting-edge. Front seat comfort is good and passengers in the back also get plenty of room to sit comfortably. The all-important rear seat is well padded but it’s a place best suited for two occupants; the middle passenger will find space tight.