2017 Audi A3 facelift review, test drive

By Siddhant Ghalla on Feb 18, 2017
What is it?

The A3 sedan is a very commendable entry point into Audi’s line-up and one of the more affordable German luxury cars for those just graduating to this segment.

Audi has updated the car to keep things fresh until the next-gen A3 makes an appearance in 2018. A few visual changes aside, the 2017 A3 features an important mechanical change too – a new petrol engine.

One of the most critical requirements of a luxury car is that it should make an impression in typical Audi understated fashion. Dominating the restyled face is a large diamond grille that Audis of today tend to sport, flanked by sharper, more angular, headlights that link the A3 to the new A4. The tail-lights are also new, composed of brilliant LED detailing, with indicators that swipe in the direction of the turn. The design is not dramatic like the Mercedes-Benz CLA, but it is neat, clean and likeable.

What is it like on the inside?

On the inside, things are much the same as before. One of the most interesting bits, without question, are the front air con vents – jet-turbine-like in design, they look and feel, for a lack of a more polished word, awesome. The pop-up screen is cool too. There is a pervasive sense of quality to every surface and every knob, and the cabin is fantastically put together too; definitely not something you would call ‘entry-level’. Sadly, the Indian A3 does not get Audi’s Virtual Cockpit or Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of equipment that it does get, there’s two-zone climate control, a 7.0-inch screen for the MMI infotainment system, electronically-adjustable front seats, a sunroof, a rear view camera, proximity sensors at the front and rear, a wireless phone charging pad in the front armrest and seven airbags.

The front seats are very comfortable and supportive, and offer loads of adjustment too. The rear seats are comfortable, but legroom in the back is not generous and headroom is outright tight.

