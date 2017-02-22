2017 Aprilia SR 150 Race review, test ride

The SR150 Race edition uses the same 154cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor as its stock SR150 sibling, there is no change in power output at 11.4hp and even torque remains the same at 11.5Nm. The mechanical upgrades are restricted to tweaked gear ratios. On this first ride, we did feel a slight step up in power, but a proper road test will confirm just how much.

Cosmetically, the Race edition of the SR150 looks a lot sportier than the standard version. The metallic grey paint scheme, inspired from the RS-GP motorbike, lends the SR150 Race a fresh appeal. Small touches like the front disc caliper finished in gold add to the sporty look of the scooter as well. And adding to the Race theme are body graphics similar to Aprilia’s MotoGP bike. The striking red rear mono-shock and the five-spoke alloy wheels make it all the more attractive. The instrument console remains unchanged from the regular SR150 variant, and retains its very basic feel; an area we feel a few well-placed, sporty decals could have really livened things up.

The SR150 race feels quick to respond to the slightest twist of the throttle and moves forward with enthusiasm. It gets up to 60 or 80kph without a flutter, even on the steep hills on the outskirts of Pune. However, the rear brakes lack strong bite and that can be a bit of a bother especially when it gets up to speed so easily. Thankfully though, the 220mm ventilated front disk does a good job of slowing down the scooter down and whilst braking, the contoured lever offers a firm grip. However, even this edition misses out on a brake lever lock which would have been a handy addition.