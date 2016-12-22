Year-end discounts on petrol Marutis

It’s the end of the year, and Maruti dealers are offering mouth-watering discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on their petrol car range.

With the end of the year being dangerously close, dealers want to clear off their stocks. If you are looking at buying yourself a petrol Maruti car, these discounts should help in making the decision easier.

Maruti Alto

The Alto has been a top-seller for quite some time now and it’s not difficult to see why. It’s priced well, fuel-efficient, peppy enough, and is backed by Maruti’s strong network. It can be had with discounts of up to Rs 60,000. The pre-facelift model has a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an additional discount of Rs 5,000. The LXI petrol and CNG variant of the current car loses the additional discount of Rs 5,000, but carries the other discounts on it, making benefits on it worth Rs 55,000.

Maruti Alto 800: Rs 2.45 - 3.76 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount LXI and LXI CNG Rs 30,000 Rs 25,000 --- All variants (pre-facelift) Rs 30,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000

The Alto K10, which is essentially the sibling of the Alto 800 with a more powerful heart, can be had with benefits of up to Rs 55,000. Furthermore, the Alto K10 also offers an AMT variant which makes for effortless commuting.

The manual variants of the K10 get Rs 25,000 off the sticker price, and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, making the benefits stand at Rs 50,000. The AMT-equipped versions get a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, driving up the benefits to Rs 55,000.

Maruti Alto K10: Rs 3.26 - 4.16 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount All manual variants Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 --- All AMT variants Rs 30,000 Rs 25,000 ---

Maruti Celerio

The Celerio, the car that made AMT popular in India, can be had with up to Rs 50,000 off. The AMT-equipped variants carry the maximum discounts with a cash bonus of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an additional discount of Rs 5,000. The CNG and petrol MT variants get the same discounts standing at Rs 20,000 off the sticker price and exchange bonuses of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Celerio: Rs 4.03 - 5.24 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount LXi, VXi, ZXi Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 --- AMT variants Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 CNG variants Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 ---

Maruti Ritz

Despite its oddball proportions, the Ritz continues to soldier on in the Indian market. The LXI variant carries the maximum benefits at Rs 65,000 comprising of a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The VXI, ZXI and AT variants get Rs 15,000 off the sticker price and the same exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, making total benefits stand at Rs 55,000.

Maruti Ritz: Rs 4.30 - 6.14 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange bonus Additional discount LXi Rs 25,000 Rs 40,000 --- VXi, VXi AT, ZXi Rs 15,000 Rs 40,000 ---

Maruti Swift

The Swift has strong engines and excellent driving dynamics, making it a superb driver’s car. Interior space notwithstanding, it’s hard to find faults in the Swift, and that explains why it sells in such strong numbers even today. The Swift has a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, both of which are applicable on all its variants.

Maruti Swift: Rs 4.76- 6.37 lakh Variant Cash discount Exchange Bonus Additional discounts All variants Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 ---

