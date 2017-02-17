Yamaha India to recall YZF-R3

This is the second recall for the YZF-R3 motorcycle; to affect 1,155 units.

1
photo
Yamaha India to recall YZF-R3
Feb 17, 2017

India Yamaha Motor has issued a recall for its 1,155 YZF-R3 motorcycles. The company said the recall follows parent company Yamaha Motor Co after having detected a defect in the motorcycle’s fuel tank bracket and main switch sub-assembly.

Yamaha has initiated a factory modification campaign under which the defective parts will be replaced with a modified one at no cost. The replacement activity would begin immediately as the company will get in touch with customers directly.

Yamaha's fifth recall in India, second for YZF-R3

This is the fifth time that the company has issued a vehicle recall in India, with the previous one being in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

It can be recalled that the company had issued a recall note for 56,082 units of its 113cc Ray scooter in 2013 due to some welding issues in the handlebar area. That was followed by a recall of around 100 units of its 1,000cc superbike YZF-R1 in 2014 when the parent company had detected technical snags in the headlamp unit. Later in December 2015, seven units of YZF-R1 and two units of YZF-R1M were recalled by the company to address issues in the transmission system.

In June 2016, the company recalled nearly all the units (912) of the YZF-R3 it had sold in India since its launch the previous year. The recall was for detection of undisclosed defects related to the malfunctioning of clutch pressure plate assembly and oil pump assembly. 

Yamaha’s total vehicle recall in India now stands at 58,248 units involving the 113cc Ray scooter, 321cc YZF-R3 and 998cc YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M.

Other two-wheeler manufacturers that have voluntarily recalled their vehicles are Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (in 2012), Harley-Davidson India (twice in 2015), Triumph Motorcycle India (in 2015) and Bajaj Auto for its KTM 390 Duke models (in 2014). 

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  yamaha r3, yamaha yzfr3
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Yamaha India to recall YZF-R3
This is the second recall for the YZF-R3 motorcycle; to affect 1,155 units.
44 minutes ago   1 picture
Riders Music Festival 2017 to kick off on February 18
The two-day event will bring together music and biking; to have live...
1 hour ago   1 picture
New KTM Duke range to launch on February 23, 2017
Duke range to get cosmetic makeover; will be BS-IV compliant; 390 to get...
1 hour ago   1 picture
No amnesty for BS-III vehicles after April 1, says Bajaj Auto
Bajaj is the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to fully meet BS-IV norms...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Ferrari 812 Superfast revealed
Capable of producing 800hp, the two-door model is Ferrari’s most...
1 hour ago   3 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Honda Renault
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1999

Vote now
View previous Polls »