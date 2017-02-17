Yamaha India to recall YZF-R3

This is the second recall for the YZF-R3 motorcycle; to affect 1,155 units.

India Yamaha Motor has issued a recall for its 1,155 YZF-R3 motorcycles. The company said the recall follows parent company Yamaha Motor Co after having detected a defect in the motorcycle’s fuel tank bracket and main switch sub-assembly.

Yamaha has initiated a factory modification campaign under which the defective parts will be replaced with a modified one at no cost. The replacement activity would begin immediately as the company will get in touch with customers directly.

Yamaha's fifth recall in India, second for YZF-R3

This is the fifth time that the company has issued a vehicle recall in India, with the previous one being in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

It can be recalled that the company had issued a recall note for 56,082 units of its 113cc Ray scooter in 2013 due to some welding issues in the handlebar area. That was followed by a recall of around 100 units of its 1,000cc superbike YZF-R1 in 2014 when the parent company had detected technical snags in the headlamp unit. Later in December 2015, seven units of YZF-R1 and two units of YZF-R1M were recalled by the company to address issues in the transmission system.

In June 2016, the company recalled nearly all the units (912) of the YZF-R3 it had sold in India since its launch the previous year. The recall was for detection of undisclosed defects related to the malfunctioning of clutch pressure plate assembly and oil pump assembly.

Yamaha’s total vehicle recall in India now stands at 58,248 units involving the 113cc Ray scooter, 321cc YZF-R3 and 998cc YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M.

Other two-wheeler manufacturers that have voluntarily recalled their vehicles are Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (in 2012), Harley-Davidson India (twice in 2015), Triumph Motorcycle India (in 2015) and Bajaj Auto for its KTM 390 Duke models (in 2014).

