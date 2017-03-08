World Car of the Year 2017 shortlist down to final three

Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace and VW Tiguan are the top three cars to make it to the final shortlist; winner to be announced on April 13, 2017.

The VW Tiguan is one of the contenders for the 2017 World Car of the Year award.

The top three cars shortlisted for the 2017 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) awards have been announced. The list includes the Audi Q5, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Interestingly, India will get all three cars; the Jaguar F-Pace is already on sale since last year. The Volkswagen Group has two finalists with the second-generation Q5 and Tiguan making the cut. The winners will be announced at the New York Motor Show on April 13, 2017.

All the three cars selected are SUVs, which is an indication of the growing number of such vehicles and the importance manufacturers are giving them thanks to the increasing market demand.

Besides WCOTY, other award categories include World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car, World Green Car and World Car Design of the Year.

Below is a listing of the shortlisted cars in their respective categories.

2017 World Car of the Year:

‐ Audi Q5

‐ Jaguar F‐Pace

‐ Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 World Luxury Car:

‐ BMW 5-series

‐ Mercedes‐Benz E‐class

‐ Volvo S90 / V90

2017 World Performance Car:

‐ Audi R8 Spyder

‐ McLaren 570S

‐ Porsche Boxster/Cayman

2017 World Green Car:

‐ Chevrolet Bolt

‐ Tesla Model X

‐ Toyota Prius Prime

2017 World Urban Car

‐ BMW i3 (94 Ah)

‐ Citroën C3

‐ Suzuki Ignis

2017 World Car Design of the Year:

‐ Jaguar F‐Pace

‐ Mercedes‐Benz S‐class Cabriolet

‐ Toyota C‐HR

