World Car of the Year 2017 finalists announced

Seven SUV/Crossovers make it to the top ten; India to get seven cars from the list.

The Skoda Kodiaq is one of the contenders for the 2017 World Car of the Year award

The top-ten shortlisted cars for the 2017 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) awards have been announced. The list reflects the rising popularity of SUVs and crossovers which make their presence felt with seven models among the top ten finalists.

Interestingly, India will get seven of the top ten cars; the Jaguar F-Pace is already here.

The Volkswagen Group will find some cheer with five models making the cut.

The top three finalists will be announced at the Geneva Motor Show (March 17, 2017) and the winner at the New York Motor Show (April 13, 2017).

Besides WCOTY, other award categories include World Luxury/Performance Car, World Urban Car, World Green Car and World Car Design of the Year.

2017 World Car of the Year – Top 10 finalists

• Audi A5 / S5 Coupé

• Audi Q2

• Audi Q5

• Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

• Honda Civic

• Jaguar F-Pace

• Mazda CX-9

• Skoda Kodiaq

• Toyota C-HR

• Volkswagen Tiguan



