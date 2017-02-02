VW faces new fines over 3.0-litre diesels

Carmaker could be forced to pay billions in fines as it looks to settle compensation claims in the US.

1
photo
VW faces new fines over 3.0-litre diesels
Feb 2, 2017

Volkswagen will pay at least $1.26 billion (around Rs 8,494 crore) in fines and have to fix or buy back almost 80,000 cars in the US fitted with its 3.0-litre TDI diesel engine.

Court documents filed yesterday also revealed Volkswagen could be forced to pay as much as $4.04 billion (around Rs 27,236 crore) in fines if US regulators don't approve the planned fixes for those engines.

In December last year, Volkswagen agreed to buy back up to 20,000 vehicles and fix another 60,000 fitted with the 3.0-litre diesel engine. The terms of this latest settlement – which has yet to be approved by a US judge – would mean owners who opt to have their vehicles fixed would receive between $7,000 and $16,000 (around Rs 4.7 lakh and Rs 10.7 lakh) in compensation. A further $500 would be paid if the fixes Volkswagen proposes affect the performance of the car.

Owners who choose to have Volkswagen buy back their cars will get $7500 (around Rs 5.05 lakh) on top of the value of their car. Volkswagen previously agreed to buy back up to 475,000 vehicles fitted with its 2.0-litre diesel engine at a cost of up to $10.03 billion (around Rs 67,618 crore).

This settlement is seen as the last major hurdle for Volkswagen as the company looks to move beyond the emissions scandal – although it still faces pressure from disgruntled owners for extra compensation, as well as lawsuits from some American states.

Volkswagen, which recently topped Toyota to become the world's largest car maker by sales, has been keen to show in recent months that its realignment and internal restructuring has taken effect. Its recent electric concept cars, the ID and ID Buzz, have shown Volkswagen in a new light as the company looks to become a technology-driven and eco-friendly manufacturer.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  volkswagen dieselgate scandal
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Range Rover Velar coupé-SUV to debut at Geneva
The new five-seater is aimed to rival the Porsche Macan; will slot between...
24 minutes ago   1 picture
2017 Triumph Street Triple range revealed
New Street Triple range unveiled in London; phased global release likely to...
1 hour ago   4 pictures
2017 Hero Maestro Edge details revealed
Hero's latest version of the Activa rival will get a retuned engine and new...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII produced as one-off special
Final VII is a long-wheelbase car that’s been produced for a...
3 hours ago   5 pictures
New car launches around the corner
Here's a look at some of the new car launches and unveilings in the coming...
15 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  24%
 
Sometimes
  23%
 
Never
  52%
TOTAL VOTES: 1195

Vote now
View previous Polls »