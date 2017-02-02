VW faces new fines over 3.0-litre diesels

Carmaker could be forced to pay billions in fines as it looks to settle compensation claims in the US.

Volkswagen will pay at least $1.26 billion (around Rs 8,494 crore) in fines and have to fix or buy back almost 80,000 cars in the US fitted with its 3.0-litre TDI diesel engine.

Court documents filed yesterday also revealed Volkswagen could be forced to pay as much as $4.04 billion (around Rs 27,236 crore) in fines if US regulators don't approve the planned fixes for those engines.

In December last year, Volkswagen agreed to buy back up to 20,000 vehicles and fix another 60,000 fitted with the 3.0-litre diesel engine. The terms of this latest settlement – which has yet to be approved by a US judge – would mean owners who opt to have their vehicles fixed would receive between $7,000 and $16,000 (around Rs 4.7 lakh and Rs 10.7 lakh) in compensation. A further $500 would be paid if the fixes Volkswagen proposes affect the performance of the car.

Owners who choose to have Volkswagen buy back their cars will get $7500 (around Rs 5.05 lakh) on top of the value of their car. Volkswagen previously agreed to buy back up to 475,000 vehicles fitted with its 2.0-litre diesel engine at a cost of up to $10.03 billion (around Rs 67,618 crore).

This settlement is seen as the last major hurdle for Volkswagen as the company looks to move beyond the emissions scandal – although it still faces pressure from disgruntled owners for extra compensation, as well as lawsuits from some American states.

Volkswagen, which recently topped Toyota to become the world's largest car maker by sales, has been keen to show in recent months that its realignment and internal restructuring has taken effect. Its recent electric concept cars, the ID and ID Buzz, have shown Volkswagen in a new light as the company looks to become a technology-driven and eco-friendly manufacturer.

