Volvo V90 Cross Country to launch in India by mid-2017

Rugged estate version of S90 sedan will come with added ground clearance and AWD.

1
photo
Volvo V90 Cross Country to launch in India by mid-2017
By Gavin D'Souza on Feb 10, 2017

Estate cars or station wagons have never really caught on in India, mostly thanks to the popularity of SUVs which offer similar utility with added desirability. However, Volvo, a carmaker known globally for its super-capable estate cars, wants to change that, and will do so with the V90 Cross Country which will be launched by the middle of the year.

The standard V90 is basically an estate version of the superb S90 luxury sedan, a car that scooped up the ‘Design & Styling’ and ‘Premium Luxury Sedan’ trophies at Autocar India’s recent annual awards. In that light, it shares the same classy-looking front end, minimalist interior and long equipment list as its sedan sibling.  

However, to give the estate more appeal to Indian buyers, Volvo will be launching the Cross Country variant in our market. Like the V40 Cross Country and S60 Cross Country already on sale in India, the V90 Cross Country is set apart by more aggressive bumpers, additional black cladding all around the bodywork and rugged-looking scuff plates at the front and rear. The V90 Cross Country for India will also get roof rails, higher ground clearance and all-wheel drive to make it an altogether more practical offering than the standard V90. And with 560 litres of luggage space, expandable to 1,526 litres with the second row seats folded, you won't be left wanting for more luggage space.

Unlike the S90, which uses the 190hp D4 diesel engine in India, the V90 Cross Country will likely get the more powerful 225hp D5 motor from the XC90 when it goes on sale in our market. This will, however, be paired to the same eight-speed automatic.

Audi first attempted an ‘estate renaissance’ in India with the bonkers 560hp RS6 Avant and will likely launch its own rugged estate in the form of the A6 AllRoad this year as well. There's even a chance that Mercedes-Benz could launch the E-class All-Terrain, another rugged AWD estate, and, along with the Volvo V90 Cross Country, it would make for a segment of three, albeit still a very niche one. The Volvo V90 Cross Country will slot in between the S90 and the XC90 in Volvo India’s line-up. 

Volvo V90 Cross Country image gallery

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  volvo, v90, cross, country

About the author...

Gavin D'Souza

Gavin D'Souza is the Assistant Editor of the Autocar India magazine.

Recent articles by Gavin:
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Volvo V90 Cross Country to launch in India by mid-2017
Rugged estate version of S90 sedan will come with added ground clearance and...
38 minutes ago   1 picture
Volkswagen launches new US subsidiary Electrify America
The organisation will support increased use of ZEV tech in US; investment of...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Honda Activa 125 BS-IV launched at Rs 56,954
The scooter continues to be powered by Honda’s 125cc, HET engine; gets...
2 hours ago   1 picture
VW emission scandal: Automaker considers legal action against former boss Ferdinand Piech
Ousted boss allegedly told senior VW figures of the emissions scandal months...
4 hours ago   1 picture
South Korea finds Nissan guilty of using diesel emissions cheat device
Carmaker denies any wrongdoing, but the South Korean government has ruled...
4 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  53%
TOTAL VOTES: 1619

Vote now
View previous Polls »