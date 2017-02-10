Volvo V90 Cross Country to launch in India by mid-2017

Rugged estate version of S90 sedan will come with added ground clearance and AWD.

Estate cars or station wagons have never really caught on in India, mostly thanks to the popularity of SUVs which offer similar utility with added desirability. However, Volvo, a carmaker known globally for its super-capable estate cars, wants to change that, and will do so with the V90 Cross Country which will be launched by the middle of the year.

The standard V90 is basically an estate version of the superb S90 luxury sedan, a car that scooped up the ‘Design & Styling’ and ‘Premium Luxury Sedan’ trophies at Autocar India’s recent annual awards. In that light, it shares the same classy-looking front end, minimalist interior and long equipment list as its sedan sibling.

However, to give the estate more appeal to Indian buyers, Volvo will be launching the Cross Country variant in our market. Like the V40 Cross Country and S60 Cross Country already on sale in India, the V90 Cross Country is set apart by more aggressive bumpers, additional black cladding all around the bodywork and rugged-looking scuff plates at the front and rear. The V90 Cross Country for India will also get roof rails, higher ground clearance and all-wheel drive to make it an altogether more practical offering than the standard V90. And with 560 litres of luggage space, expandable to 1,526 litres with the second row seats folded, you won't be left wanting for more luggage space.

Unlike the S90, which uses the 190hp D4 diesel engine in India, the V90 Cross Country will likely get the more powerful 225hp D5 motor from the XC90 when it goes on sale in our market. This will, however, be paired to the same eight-speed automatic.

Audi first attempted an ‘estate renaissance’ in India with the bonkers 560hp RS6 Avant and will likely launch its own rugged estate in the form of the A6 AllRoad this year as well. There's even a chance that Mercedes-Benz could launch the E-class All-Terrain, another rugged AWD estate, and, along with the Volvo V90 Cross Country, it would make for a segment of three, albeit still a very niche one. The Volvo V90 Cross Country will slot in between the S90 and the XC90 in Volvo India’s line-up.

Volvo V90 Cross Country image gallery

