Volvo S60 Polestar India launch on April 14

High performance S60 to rival the likes of Mercedes-AMG C43; powered by 367hp 2.0-litre petrol motor.

Volvo S60 Polestar India launch on April 14
By Jaiveer Mehra on Apr 4, 2017

Volvo is ready to launch its performance arm, Polestar, in India on April 14 with the performance division’s first model set to be the S60 Polestar. We were the first to break the news that Volvo was evaluating its performance models for the country with the S60 sedan and its sibling, the V60 estate, both expected to arrive on our shores in the high performance Polestar form. For now though, India is only set to receive the S60 Polestar sedan with the model likely to replace the current 306hp S60 T6 petrol sedan.

As with other new Volvos, the S60 Polestar sticks with Volvo’s strategy of downsized engines with the model making use of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine – older models used a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit. The 2.0-litre unit though is turbocharged and supercharged to pump out a sizeable 367hp and 470Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The S60 Polestar also features other mechanical and cosmetic updates such as larger brakes, a bigger turbocharged, stiffer suspension and a more aggressive body kit and larger 20-inch Polestar alloy wheels.

Changes to the cabin include sports seats up front, nubuck leather upholstery and carbon fibre trim inserts in place of the standard model’s wood or aluminium inserts.

In terms of competition, the S60 Polestar is expected to go head to head with the Mercedes-AMG C43 and the Audi S5 Sportback, both of which are equipped with larger displacement six-cylinder petrol engines.

Apart from its Polestar models, Volvo is also intent on introducing its line-up of estates in India with the first model expected to be the S90’s sibling, the V90. However, India is expected to get the V90 in its off-road inspired Cross Country form and powered by a more 245hp 2.0-litre D5 diesel engine – 10hp up from the current D5 unit available in the country.

