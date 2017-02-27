Volvo Polestar models to use hybrid power

The hybrid V90 and S90 Polestar models won’t launch internationally until at least 2018.

Share Tweet 3 views

Volvo V90.

Volvo will launch its S90 and V90 Polestar models with high-performance hybrid power in international markets.

This decision to use hybrid power is motivated by the carmaker’s desire to be perceived differently from the likes of Audi’s RS, BMW’s M and Mercedes-AMG. However, company bosses have indicated that developing electrified performance cars will take time, pointing to a 2018 launch for international markets.

At the 2017 Detroit motor show, Lex Kerssemakers, president of Volvo America, said the new Polestar won’t launch for around two years, but added: “There’s a plan, but nothing to talk about. We will talk soon, but we’re still working on it internally.”

Volvo UK’s managing director, Jon Wakefield, declined to reveal specifics, but said: “Polestar is going to come out with something very exciting and a little bit different. We think it is going to shake up the market.”

There is no official confirmation about the powertrain, but Polestar officials have previously indicated that they were looking to optimise the T8 hybrid system which is available on all of the new-generation Volvos based on the firm’s Scalable Platform Architecture (SPA).

In the XC90, the T8 combines a 319hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is both supercharged and turbocharged for 400Nm of torque with an electric motor producing 82hp and 240Nm. By comparison, the BMW M5 has 560hp and 679Nm.

Although the power and torque outputs are expected to increase on the Polestar models, Volvo engineers are also said to have focused on improving response and drivability while possibly sacrificing some of the standard car’s all-electric range of 39km.

Share Tweet 3 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus