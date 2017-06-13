Volkswagen Virtus global unveil in November

All-new sedan to replace current-gen Polo sedan (Vento); to be based on the MQB (A0) platform. ﻿

Volkswagen Virtus global unveil in November
By Akbar Merchant on Jun 13, 2017

Volkswagen is all set to unveil the next-gen Polo soon. As reported earlier, the new Volkswagen Polo will be based on the carmaker's modular MQB (A0) architecture which has been tailor-made for "smaller" hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. The next derivative on this platform will be the new Volkswagen Virtus sedan which will share a lot more than just underpinnings from the upcoming Polo hatchback. A computer generated rendering of this sedan was teased at an international motor show recently.

Volkswagen currently sells more than one similarly sized sedans globally like the Voyage in South America which is based on an outdated platform. The carmaker also sells the Polo sedan, based on the outgoing Polo (Vento for India), based on the PQ25 architecture in markets like India, South Africa, Russia and a few Far East nations. With the new Virtus sedan, Volkswagen plans to replace both the Voyage and the Polo sedan with a single model in order to achieve greater economies of scale.

Going by the equation of the outgoing Polo twins, where the sedan's wheelbase is slightly longer than the hatchback, the upcoming Virtus sedan will feature a spacious cabin and will be slightly longer and wider overall than the outgoing car. It will most likely mirror the engine options seen under the hood of the next-gen Polo and will rival the likes of the Honda City, the new Hyundai Verna and the Suzuki Ciaz in the international markets.

Just like the upcoming Polo, there is no news on an India launch of this sedan as VW has recently inked a partnership with Tata Motors to jointly develop small vehicles. Read more on that here.

