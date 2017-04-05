Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus launched at Rs 10.84 lakh

New top-spec Vento Highline Plus gets LED headlamps and a reverse camera.

Volkswagen has launched the new Vento Highline Plus trim with prices for the new range-topping variant starting at Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom and pre-octroi, Mumbai).

The Vento Highline Plus sits above the Vento Highline trim and gets additional equipment including new all-LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and a reverse camera. Apart from these two updates, the Vento Highline Plus carries over the same equipment list as the Highline trim.

The Highline Plus trim is available with all three engine options currently offered on the Vento and with the choice of a manual or a DSG automatic gearbox.

Here’s a look at the 2017 Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus prices:

• Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.6 Petrol MT - Rs 10.84 lakh

• Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI MT - Rs 12.20 lakh

• Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.2 TSI DSG AT - Rs 12.06 lakh

• Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI DSG AT - Rs 13.43 lakh

(All prices ex-showroom and pre-octroi, Mumbai)

In terms of pricing, the petrol manual model costs about Rs 92,000 more than the standard Highline manual model while the petrol automatic and diesel variants are priced at a premium of about Rs 90,000.

The Vento Highline Plus is directly aimed at the top-trim Honda City ZX which also comes equipped with equipment such as LED headlamps with daytime running lamps, reverse camera, etc.

