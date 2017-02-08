Volkswagen to abandon small diesels in favour of mild hybrids

Mild hybrids to be introduced in 2018 Polo for Europe; small diesels have been ditched due to tough new CO2 regulations and a decline in demand.

1
photo
Volkswagen to abandon small diesels in favour of mild hybrids

Current-generation Volkswagen Polo.

Feb 8, 2017

Volkswagen has halted development of a new turbocharged 1.5-litre TDI four-cylinder originally scheduled for introduction in 2018 in the upcoming sixth-generation Polo.

The new aluminium block high-pressure common rail unit was planned to form part of a new small engine offensive by Volkswagen.

However, high engineering costs coupled with ever tougher CO2 and NOx emission standards, and waning demand for diesel engines in Europe’s B-segment, in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal, has led to Volkswagen abandoning its original small diesel engine strategy and switching its engineering focus to small-capacity petrol-electric hybrid drivelines instead, according to the German car maker’s head of research and development Frank Welsch.

Welsch singled out the high cost of developing an effective after treatment system for a successor to today’s turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel – the EA827, as it is known internally – as a key component in the decision for the switch in driveline strategy.

Welsch, who is overseeing the development of Volkswagen’s next-generation of models, is convinced that hybrids will offer an economical and viable answer to increasingly tough emission regulations. “A mild hybrid, in the end, is cheaper and has the same CO2 (as a small capacity diesel) with a lot less NOx,” he says.

Despite abandoning plans for the proposed turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, Welsch confirmed Volkswagen is holding firm to its widely used turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel which will have a next generation.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  volkswagen hybrids, volkswagen diesel
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Current-generation Volkswagen Polo.
Trending Now
Latest News
Volkswagen to abandon small diesels in favour of mild hybrids
Mild hybrids to be introduced in 2018 Polo for Europe; small diesels have...
31 minutes ago   1 picture
2017 Bajaj Pulsar range: A closer look
Pulsar range is now BS-IV compliant; rest of the changes are purely...
1 hour ago   4 pictures
FCA likely to face prosecution in France over diesel emissions
Tests showed diesel emissions on some FCA vehicles were several times higher...
2 hours ago   1 picture
2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet facelift launched at Rs 47.98 lakh
Convertible A3 gets the A4’s 150hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Toyota Etios Liva dual-tone launched at Rs 6.03 lakh
The variants come with contrast-coloured roof, a roof-spoiler and...
5 hours ago   2 pictures

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1526

Vote now
View previous Polls »