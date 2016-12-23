Volkswagen Tiguan SUV spied testing

The Tiguan is one of the three new VW models lined up for India; is likely to be assembled at the VW Group's Aurangabad facility.

Share Tweet 5,858 views

The second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted on test on the outskirts of Pune. First showcased at Auto Expo 2016 in Delhi , the Tiguan is the first SUV from the VW Group to be based on its flexible MQB platform that also underpins the new Passat and Skoda Octavia. The Tiguan will come to India in 2017 and is likely to be assembled at the VW Group plant in Aurangabad.

It features a sharp, sporty exterior design, and the MQB platform makes the car relatively lighter than the first-gen Tiguan by over 50kg. The SUV looks premium thanks to the dual-LED headlights which merge with the grille to form a single element. The carmaker has stated that the Tiguan is the first SUV from its stable to be equipped with these headlights.

On the inside, the Tiguan comes equipped with a host of driver assistance, infotainment and safety features which include three-zone automatic climate control, redesigned seats, a 5-inch colour touchscreen with the option of a larger eight-inch screen with smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, according to trim level.

For India, the Tiguan is bound to get the option of petrol and diesel engines. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, and the SUV will be available in both front-wheel-drive and 4MOTION all-wheel-drive guises.

Share Tweet 5,858 views



What's in this issue? Drives of the all-new Fortuner and Tucson, an exhaustive spare parts prices survey, an S90 vs rivals mega luxury car comparison and a lot more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus