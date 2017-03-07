Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace engine line-up revealed

The seven-seat variant of the Tiguan will be offered with a choice of six engines, a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes and all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen debuted a longer, seven-seat variant of its Tiguan SUV earlier this year at the Detroit motor show. Now with the new SUV to be showcased at the Geneva motor show, the automaker has revealed details of the powerplants that will be available.

The Tiguan Allspace will go on sale internationally with a choice of six four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines ranging in output from 150hp through to 239hp.

The petrol line-up gets a 150hp turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol unit with Active Cylinder Management for improved fuel economy followed by a 2.0-litre TSI unit in two states of tune – 180hp or 219hp.

On the diesel side, Volkswagen’s widely used turbocharged 2.0-litre engine developing either 150hp, 180hp or 239bhp. The diesel models additionally come with an SCR catalytic converter and a 12-litre AdBlue tank to reduce nitrogen oxide emission.

The 150hp 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TDI are both sold as standard with front-wheel drive, although the latter can be optioned with Volkswagen’s 4Motion four-wheel-drive system which is standard on all other Tiguan Allspace models.

Compared to the standard model, the Tiguan Allspace is 215mm longer with a wheelbase stretched by 110mm. This, as per VW, has allowed it to accommodate an extra row of seats or an additional 115 litres of boot space. This means the Tiguan Allspace has a boot space of 730 litres with the rearmost seats folded flat, or 1,770 litres with only the front two seats unfolded.

On the outside, it’s largely similar to the standard Tiguan, with only minor revisions to the bonnet and front grille. The car’s profile is slightly altered due to the extra length.

Volkswagen is currently testing the standard Tiguan in India and it is likely to be assembled at the carmaker's plant in Aurangabad. For India, the Tiguan will initially be offered with a 177hp 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive. The model is set to be launched sometime next month with prices expected in the range of Rs 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace image gallery

