Volkswagen Microbus gets a makeover

An autonomous electric MPV concept inspired by the original VW Microbus is set to make its debut at the Detroit motor show.

Volkswagen is set to reveal the second model in its ID electric model line-up at the upcoming Detroit motor show in January – an MPV reminiscent of the original Microbus.

The concept taps the iconic design and versatile layout of the original Microbus for inspiration, and follows the ID hatchback in what Volkswagen officials suggest will be a series of new self-driving electric-powered concept cars to be unveiled in 2017. It has been described by Volkswagen as a ‘space concept’, which refers to the carmaker’s intentions to provide the maximum possible accommodation inside the car.

Teased in a set of images released ahead of its world debut in Detroit, the concept is based around Volkswagen’s versatile new MEB platform. The three teaser photographs reveal the front- and rear-end styling treatment of the new concept, which receives distinctive horizontally positioned LED headlamps and tail-lamps similar in appearance to those adorning the ID hatchback.

Among the exterior design elements that hark back to the Microbus is an upright front end with what appears to be an almost vertical windscreen and minimal overhang. It supports a large illuminated VW badge and V-shaped feature line that recall the detailing of Volkswagen’s original MPV.

It features a drivetrain with two electric motors and four-wheel-drive capability. Volkswagen is holding back on further details on the drivetrain for the Microbus-inspired concept. However, it has confirmed the new MPV will receive similar connectivity and autonomous driving functions as the original ID concept.

Also included is a retractable steering wheel depicted in one of the teaser photographs of the new concept. When activated via a touch sensitive pad, it triggers the autonomous driving functions – which use laser scanners, ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors and digital stereo cameras – before retracting the steering to provide the driver with greater space.

