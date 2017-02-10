Volkswagen launches new US subsidiary Electrify America

The organisation will support increased use of ZEV tech in US; investment of $2 billion will be made over a 10-year period; part of VW’s court-approved deal after dieselgate scandal.

Feb 10, 2017

The Volkswagen Group of America has launched Electrify America, LLC, a new, standalone organisation, to manage a $2 billion investment programme that will support the increased use of zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) technology in the United States.

The investments, which will be made over a period of 10 years, will be directed towards the development, construction and maintenance of ZEV infrastructure, including charging stations that will service current and future models of electric vehicles.

It will also build brand-neutral awareness of ZEVs through education and outreach to promote their increased adoption in the United States.

A Green City initiative will be launched in a California municipality to pilot future concepts of sustainable mobility, such as a ZEV-based shuttle service, an EV-based car-sharing programme, or a ZEV transit application, etc.

Electrify America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. and is separate from Volkswagen Group automobile brands. It was established as part of Volkswagen’s court-approved settlement involving 2.0L TDI diesel vehicles in the United States. The organisation will be led by CEO, Mark McNabb, and will be based out of Reston, Virginia. 

Volkswagen is set to plead guilty on February 24 to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and confirmed that its emission scandal settlement with the US will be to the tune of $4.3 billion (around Rs 29,400 crore). The emissions scandal has cost VW over $20 billion so far.

 

