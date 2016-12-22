Volkswagen India signs MOU to set up traffic control centre in Pune

Volkswagen India, Pune Police - Traffic Branch and Rotary Club of Pune partner to set up traffic monitoring centre to manage traffic and reduce emergency response time.

Share Tweet 174 views

Volkswagen India has signed a MoU with the Pune Police – Traffic Branch and Rotary Club of Pune, Baner Charitable Trust, to set up a centralised traffic control centre at the Pune Police headquarters.

Taking the project forward, the Traffic Police branch of Pune Police, along with Volkswagen India representatives, conducted the Bhoomi Pujan at the site where the centralised traffic control centre will be set up.

The key intent of this joint project with the Pune Traffic police is to ensure efficient traffic monitoring and management at all times for residents and visitors to the city of Pune. The centralised traffic control centre is aimed at minimising response time in cases of accidents and emergency situations and provide flexibility in the management of traffic signals depending on traffic density at various times of the day.

Furthermore, the remote surveillance of traffic violations through real-time data from cameras installed in 260 key locations in the city is aimed at helping the citizens abide by road rules and improve their driving habits The centre will also leverage the efficiency and effectiveness of the limited manpower and utilise them for more value added jobs in traffic management. It will also be used for the issue of e-challans that the Traffic Police branch is about to implement soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Andreas Lauermann, president and managing director – Volkswagen India, said “It is a privilege for Volkswagen India to partner with the Traffic police and the Rotary Club of Pune Baner to make our city safe to drive. As a brand, safety is one of our core components and we always abide by the same. With this partnership we look at extending the safety from within our cars to the local roads of Pune.”

Share Tweet 174 views



What's in this issue? Drives of the all-new Fortuner and Tucson, an exhaustive spare parts prices survey, an S90 vs rivals mega luxury car comparison and a lot more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus