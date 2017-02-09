Volkswagen faces lawsuit from major German customer

Duetsche See, the first company to challenge VW over dieselgate, is taking is taking its case to court.

1
photo
Volkswagen faces lawsuit from major German customer
Feb 9, 2017

Fish distribution company Deutsche See is suing VW for misrepresenting a fleet of around 500 vehicles it leased, saying the manufacturer wrongly claimed that its cars were environmentally friendly.

According to reports on Reuters, Deutsche See had been seeking to settle the case out of court but was unable to reach an outcome. German newspaper Bild said Deutsche See’s resulting court case was for $11.7 million.

Managing director of Deutsche See, Egbert Miebach said, "We are deeply disappointed with VW and feel we have been deceived, as the jointly envisaged partnership in the area of environmentally friendly mobility was only adhered to by our side. “Corresponding conversations to change this were blocked by VW. Deutsche See is committed to sustainability in all areas of the company, so we filed a complaint against Volkswagen AG on February 3, 2017.”

Up to this point, Volkswagen hasn’t been sued by any company from its home country. The carmaker, which recently overtook Toyota as the world’s biggest manufacturer, has faced its heaviest sanctions in the US. The emissions scandal has cost VW over $20 billion so far.

