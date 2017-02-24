Volkswagen Arteon teased ahead of Geneva debut

Essentially a successor to the Passat CC, the Arteon will rival the BMW 4-series Gran Coupé.

Volkswagen has released two preview images of the Arteon in the run-up to its public debut at the Geneva motor show. The images show the new design of the car’s LED headlights and taillights.

The four-door fastback model is essentially a successor to the Passat CC and the newer CC, but gets broader shoulders and more distinctive design features such headlights that feed directly into the grille. The car will sit above the Passat in Volkswagen’s international line-up and rival the BMW 4-series Gran Coupé.

Inside, many parts are shared with the Passat, but the Arteon gets extra space and is optionally available with Volkswagen’s Active Info Display digital instrument display.

No production specifications have been revealed, but prototypes of the car used a European-spec 191hp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a US-spec 272hp 2.0-litre petrol engine. After the Arteon's launch, Volkswagen's familiar range of turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines will be added to its range with the most potent European petrol unit producing 280hp.

The Arteon will also get a new seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox and introduce new driver assist features to the Volkswagen range.

