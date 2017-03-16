Valley Run 2017 report

With the smell of burning rubber, the taste of sweet victory and some mad, mad machines blasting down the quarter-mile, the fifth edition of The Valley Run took the tranquil Aamby Valley by storm!

Just a few kilometres off the Mumbai-Pune highway is Aamby Valley – nothing short of a haven for those who want to take a quick break from their hustling and bustling city lives. The sort of place where you wake up to birds chirping in the morning, instead of incessant honking by impatient taxi drivers from the road below. However, since 2013, for one weekend every year, this serene township has been waking up to screeching tyres, revving engines, a scorched airstrip and hoards of enthusiasts cheering their hearts out for their favourite speed machines. Welcome to The Valley Run, Aamby Valley’s very own festival of speed and one of India’s premier annual drag-racing events.

The big prize

Organised by Elite Octane, the fifth iteration of the aptly named ‘The Valley Run’ witnessed over 500 drag-racers tear down the Aamby Valley air strip – the highest ever participation at the event. Besides seeing a massive surge in the number of entries, the 2017 edition of The Valley Run also kick-started India’s first ever drag-race championship series under the India Speed Week banner. Following Aamby Valley, the series will head to two either Bengaluru or New Delhi (to be announced in April). The final weekend will be held at Kolkata in December, where a whopping Rs 60 lakh cash prize awaits the overall winner. The cherry on the icing are the bragging rights that come with being the quickest quarter-miler in the country.

Behind the scenes

If you ever get to witness a drag race, don’t just stick around the VIP stands waiting for the smoking-hot cars and bikes to line up at the starting line. That’s because the real action is in the pits, where the team prep their rides to shave off a tenth of a second from their quarter-mile time. You see, the upcoming 15-odd seconds that the run will last for, will test of the months of stripping down and souping up of the rides. In fact, it’s when you scour around the team areas that you realise that these dragsters were once everyday cars and bikes that have transformed into machines purpose-built for speed. Fibreglass panels have replaced sheet metal, the seats and doors are gone, the creature under the hood is from another planet, and the wheels and tyres look like they will rip the tarmac to shreds! However, that’s as far as the machine goes, for this sport is as much about the rider as the ride itself. Because, when the Christmas tree goes Amber-Amber-Green, a good part of how the next 402 metres rush past you depends on how your hands, legs and eyes work in unison. This is a precision game, it’s not just about dumping the clutch and keeping the throttle pinned to the firewall.

Splitting the second

The perfect launch is critical to a good runtime and who better to help you nail it than Rickey Gadson, the best in the game! For those who don’t keep a track of the sport, Gadson is virtually the face of motorcycle drag-racing, the Sachin Tendulkar of this genre of motorsport, if you may. The eleven-time American Motorcycling Association Drag Race champion came down to the Valley to coach and train talented Indian racers, to help them shave off their quarter-mile times. And boy did the training do the trick! The ones clocking a 12-13sec quarter-mile were nearly a second quicker after just a day of training school. (Psssst….here’s a sneaky tip. The trick is to take your eyes off the Christmas tree just as the second amber flashes.)

