Updated Audi RS3 hatchback breaks cover at Geneva

The RS3 now gets a heavily retuned version of Audi’s turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine that makes 399hp.

The updated Audi RS3 hatchback has made its debut at the Geneva motor show. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Mercedes A45 4Matic and BMW M140i xDrive.

Following the step taken by the new RS3 sedan, the hatchback adopts a heavily re-engineered version of Audi’s turbocharged five-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine which is claimed to create even sharper acceleration without any detriment to fuel consumption.

Billed as the world’s most powerful series production five-cylinder engine, the transversely-mounted 2.5-litre unit adopts a series of new developments, including a lighter but stiffer aluminium crankcase in place of its predecessor’s steel crankcase. It also receives a new dual- injection process, Audi’s patented valve lift system and a new exhaust among other changes.

Power has increased by 33hp over the previous RS3 hatchback engine to 399hp, while torque is extended by 15Nm to 480Nm between 1,700 and 5,850rpm.

The increased reserves are channelled through a revised version of Audi’s seven-speed double clutch S-Tronic gearbox with new software mapping and an electro-hydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch quattro four-wheel drive system, providing the updated RS3 a claimed 0-100kph sprint time that is 0.2sec less than its predecessor at 4.1sec. As before, top speed is limited to 249kph, though it can be increased to 280kph as per customer requirement.

By comparison, the M140i xDrive and A45 4Matic run 0-100ph in a respective 4.6sec and 4.2sec, while both posses the same nominal limited 249ph top speed.

The dynamic properties of RS3 can be altered via a standard Audi Drive Select system, which allows the driver’s to choose between three different modes: Comfort, Auto and Dynamic. It varies the properties of the steering, gearbox, throttle mapping and exhaust flaps. A firmer RS Sport suspension, featuring adaptive damper control, is available as an option.

The RS3 hatchback is visually distinguished from its predecessor thanks to a redesigned front bumper. The new grille features a restyled high-gloss black honeycomb insert, a larger frame in brushed aluminium look – the lower second of which carries the lettering 'Quattro', and a larger RS3 badge. There are also larger air ducts and a more prominent splitter element.

Further changes have been made to the headlamps which are altered in shape, and are now in line with the rest of the facelifted A3 line-up. They come with LED projectors as standard, with Audi’s matrix LED units offered as an option.

At the rear, the hatchback receives a reworked spoiler atop its tailgate, reworked tail-lamp lenses and a restyled bumper featuring a new diffuser insert and large oval tailpipes.

Like the facelifted A3 hatchback line-up, the interior of the 2017 RS3 hatchback too can be enhanced with Audi’s virtual cockpit display.

