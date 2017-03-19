Updated 2017 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched

Minor updates make the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS-IV compliant; comes equipped with AHO feature.

Share Tweet 68 views

With BS-IV norms kicking in soon, manufacturers are releasing updated versions of their motorcycles to be in compliance with them. TVS today released the Apache RTR 200 4V with updates that comply with the norms. BS IV-compliant fuel will be available at pumps across the country from April 1, 2017.

The updates on the new TVS are restricted to engine tweaks and do not involve any cosmetic changes. The 2017 Apache RTR 200 4V also gets the AHO (Automatic Headlight On) feature, which is part of the BS-IV checklist. The headlight switch will now be missing from the handlebar switchgear.

The updated Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched at a price of Rs 97,800 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). For Rs 1,06,000 (ex-showroom), you get the stickier Pirelli Sport Demon tyres instead of the standard TVS Remora rubber.

TVS has made no mention yet of when we can expect the top-spec ABS-equipped, fuel-injected model to hit showrooms. As of now, it is only the carburetted version that is on sale. With competition building from the likes of the re-introduced, updated Bajaj NS200 and newly-launched Yamaha FZ25, it is crucial for TVS to launch the top-spec variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V to stay competitive.

Share Tweet 68 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus