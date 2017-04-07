Upcoming Mahindra U321, S201 to get new 1.6-litre diesel engine

All-new 130hp, four-cylinder motor to be part of Mahindra’s mFalcon engine family; will find place in Mahindra’s U321 MPV and S201 crossover.

Share Tweet 7 views

Mahindra will expand its new mFalcon engine range in India with the introduction of a new 1.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. This new motor has been developed along with SsangYong and will find duty in the Korean firm’s products too.

Mahindra’s mFalcon modular engine family comprises a range of petrol and diesel engines. These include a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine; the new 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine; and also a 1.5-litre derivative that is under development.

In India, the 1.2-litre derivative of the mFalcon family is currently available on the KUV100. The 130hp, 1.6-litre diesel will first see duty in the upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV and later in the S201 crossover which will be based on the SsangYong Tivoli.

The Mahindra U321 MPV is an all-new vehicle being developed by Mahindra’s North American Technical Center (MNATC). Test mules of this MPV have been spotted multiple times around Chennai.

The Mahindra S201 crossover will likely come to India sometime next year. This new model will be based on the SsangYong Tivoli SUV sold abroad.

Share Tweet 7 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus