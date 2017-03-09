UM Renegade Commando Mojave edition spied

Special edition of the Renegade Commando gets a new desert-themed paint scheme and leather saddlebag; will remain mechanically unchanged.

An upcoming special edition of the UM Renegade Commando has recently been spied. The changes in the Renegade Commando Mojave seem to be only cosmetic in nature, consisting of a new sand-coloured paint scheme, cord-wrapped engine guard and a pre-fixed leather saddlebag.

The Mojave edition, as its name suggests, will pay tribute to the Mojave Desert, one of the most extreme terrains in the United States. We expect the powertrain to remain unchanged, with power produced by a 279.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 24.8hp at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm at 7,000rpm. The 172kg bike will continue to ride on telescopic forks up front and dual spring shocks round the back.

While the pricing will only be revealed at the Mojave edition’s launch, we expect it to cost a tad more than the regular Renegade Commando (Rs 1.64 lakh; ex-showroom, Delhi).

