TVS Wego now BS-IV compliant; gets 2 new paint schemes

For 2017, TVS has now made the Wego scooter compliant with BS-IV norms and adds two new colour schemes to the mix.

2
photos
TVS Wego now BS-IV compliant; gets 2 new paint schemes
By Sherman Hale Nazareth on Feb 21, 2017

While the TVS Wego remains more or less mechanically unchanged for 2017, its 110cc CVTi engine is now compliant with BS-IV emission norms. Aside from two new paint schemes, it also gets additional features like silver oak panels, a dual-tone seat cover and a USB charging socket.

Speaking on the updated 2017 TVS Wego, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing- Scooters, TVS Motor Company said “As a customer-centric organization, we are celebrating with our discerning customers through the new refreshed series. TVS WEGO now comes with a sync braking system, fully digital speedo, dual tone seat cover, silver oak panels and a USB charging port in addition to being BS IV compliant. We are confident of finding favour with the young, urban executives, whose loyalty and love TVS WEGO has enjoyed over the years”.

The updated 2017 version of the TVS Wego will be priced at Rs. 50,434 (Ex-Showroom Delhi) for the drum brake variant. The refreshed range of TVS WEGO will be available at select TVS Motor Company showrooms across the country.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  tvs, wego
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
TVS Wego now BS-IV compliant; gets 2 new paint schemes
For 2017, TVS has now made the Wego scooter compliant with BS-IV norms and...
55 minutes ago   2 pictures
Tata C-Cube concept unveiled in Mumbai
New three-door hatchback concept showcased at a Microsoft tech event.
3 hours ago   2 pictures
Honda WR-V India launch on March 16, 2017
Here is a look at what you can expect from the upcoming Honda WR-V.
4 hours ago   3 pictures
KTM Duke 250 launch on February 23
Along with the launch of the new 2017 Duke 390 and 200, KTM has a surprise...
6 hours ago   3 pictures
India-bound Lexus ES300h: What to expect
Here is what you can expect from Lexus’ first India-bound sedan, the...
6 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 2220

Vote now
View previous Polls »