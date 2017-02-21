TVS Wego BS-IV launched at Rs 50,434

For 2017, TVS has now made the Wego scooter compliant with BS-IV norms and adds two new colour schemes to the mix.

While the TVS Wego remains more or less mechanically unchanged for 2017, its 110cc CVTi engine is now compliant with BS-IV emission norms. Aside from two new paint schemes (Metallic Orange and T-Grey), it also gets additional features like silver oak panels, a dual-tone seat cover and a USB charging socket.

Speaking on the updated 2017 TVS Wego, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing- Scooters, TVS Motor Company said “As a customer-centric organization, we are celebrating with our discerning customers through the new refreshed series. TVS WEGO now comes with a sync braking system, fully digital speedo, dual tone seat cover, silver oak panels and a USB charging port in addition to being BS IV compliant. We are confident of finding favour with the young, urban executives, whose loyalty and love TVS WEGO has enjoyed over the years”.

The updated 2017 version of the TVS Wego will be priced at Rs. 50,434 (Ex-Showroom Delhi) for the drum brake variant. The refreshed range of TVS WEGO will be available at select TVS Motor Company showrooms across the country.

