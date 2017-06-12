Triumph Street Triple S launched at Rs 8.5 lakh in India

The 2017 Street Triple S will be sold as a CKD; R and RS variants to follow later this year.

Triumph has launched the first of three Street Triple variants – the Street Triple S – at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The S is the base variant of the 2017 Street Triple range, powered by the same 765cc, three-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine as the other variants, but putting out 113hp at 11,250rpm and 73Nm at 9100rpm. The S comes equipped with a slipper clutch, a ride-by-wire throttle with two riding modes, ABS and switchable traction control, upside-down separate function forks up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock round the back.

According to Vimal Sumbly, managing director of Triumph Motorcycles India, Triumph aims to convert 90 percent of its line-up to CKD. The Street Triple R and the RS, which will be launched later this year, will come as CKDs too.

The Street Triple S will go head-to-head with the Kawasaki Z900 and the Ducati Monster 821. The Z900 is powered by an in-line-four engine making 125hp of power, while the Monster 821 sports an L-twin motor that puts out 112hp. However, the Street Triple S' real advantage over its competition is a significantly better power-to-weight ratio and more affordable pricing.

