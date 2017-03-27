Triumph Bonneville Bobber launching on March 29

British marque’s modern-classic based on the Bonneville T120 to land in India at an approximate price of Rs 12 lakh.

Triumph India is getting ready to launch the latest addition to the new Bonneville family in India at the end of March 2017. Called the Bonneville Bobber, this retro-modern bike harks back to the old “bob-jobs” of the 1930s. With the tagline “Brutal Beauty”, the Bobber certainly is remarkable to behold and it’s almost impossible to tell that it’s actually (at least in part) based on the Bonneville T120.

The Bobber gets the same 1,200cc HT (or High Torque) parallel-twin motor from T120 that puts out 80hp of peak power and 105Nm of peak torque. The real highlight of the bike, however, is the “swing-cage” setup at the rear which mimics the look of an old-school hard-tail bobber. Triumph has managed to achieve this look by neatly tucking away the rear monoshock under a floating rider’s seat. And speaking about the rider’s seat, thanks to a unique rail mount, the height and position of this seat can be adjusted easily by just working a couple of bolts. However, in order to maintain the clean lines of its design heritage, the bike doesn’t get a pillion seat.



Underneath the veneer of a classic bike, the Bobber is a fairly modern motorcycle and gets a slip-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, road and rain riding modes, switchable traction control as well as ABS as standard. Triumph has also gone some ways to engineer the perfect soundtrack for the bike with the help of a new twin-airbox system with two separate filters and a unique intake system along with slash cut twin exhausts. With the intake located right under the seat and the mufflers terminating not far behind, the objective was to surround the rider with a proper hot-rod-style parallel-twin exhaust note.



Triumph has designed the Bobber with customisation in mind and will offer a whole bunch of accessories for riders to completely trick-out their bike. Some of these accessories include clip-on handlebars for a more drag-bike-style look or even ape-hangers for that classic American bobber get-up.



We rode the Bonneville Bobber in Spain late last here and you can even read our full first ride impressions [INSERT LINK HERE]. We expect the bike to hit Indian shores at a price of approximately Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).



