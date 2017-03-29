Travelling back in time

Gurgaon-based Heritage Transport Museum inspires Postal department to come out with 20 stamps on the evolution of transportation in India

The Department of Posts, Government of India, has for the first time issued postage stamps on the history of transportation. About 20 colourful stamps released depict the gradual progression in the modes of transportation in India. According to a press release issued, a series of stamps in the form of miniature sheets in a booklet and some mixed stamp sheetlets, include sets of four stamps each on palanquins, animal-driven carriages and carts, rickshaws, vintage cars and public transport like buses, trams and metro. The stamps are already available from the philatelic bureaus across the country. The press release adds that, "the inspiration of these 20 stamps has come from the artwork and artefacts displayed at the Heritage Transport Museum and over 15 stamps are directly adapted from the museum's collection."

Opened to the public on December 7, 2013, the transport museum in Taoru, Gurgaon, near Delhi, showcases the history and evolution of transport in India through a diverse collection of vehicles and associated memorabilia. The museum was built by the Heritage Transportation Trust, a registered non-profit founded July 18, 2006, on a 3-acre complex spread over four air-conditioned floors that offer over one lakh sq.ft. of exhibition space, a library and reference centre, a mini auditorium, museum souvenir shop, seminar rooms and a refreshment area. The trust currently runs the institution.

