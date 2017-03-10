Toyota to launch Innova Crysta Touring Sport

New variant will feature styling changes but will remain mechanically unchanged; expected to launch next month.

Mar 10, 2017

Toyota will launch an all-new ‘Touring Sport’ variant of its popular Innova Crysta MPV next month. A similar variant is already on sale in the Indonesian market called the Venturer.

On the outside, the ‘Touring Sport’ will feature black body cladding on the bumper and wheels arches along with side skirts for a bolder look. Also prominent is the generous use of chrome embellishments throughout the car, including the front grille, outside side rear view mirrors (ORVMs) and side cladding as well. It will also feature an exclusive ‘Wine Red’ exterior colour option. This variant will ride on new 16-inch black alloy wheels which do look very weedy in a vehicle this size, especially with this variant’s wheel cladding. Interestingly, Toyota has now discontinued the 17-inch alloys from the Innova Crysta range after receiving customer complaints about tyre damage.

The interiors and equipment will be the same as the current top-specced ZX variant, but the Touring Sport will be available exclusively in a six-seater option, with captain seats upholstered in premium black leather. The floor will also have exclusively designed mats.

The ‘Touring Sport’ will be powered by engines from the regular Crysta line-up. Although, it is not known if the variant will be limited to one engine or will have a choice of powerplants.

The Crysta is the second-generation Innova launched in India in May 2016. Since its launch, it has been a high seller for Toyota despite its premium pricing over the outgoing model.

